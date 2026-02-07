Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
10x Investments's avatar
10x Investments
2h

Kennedy's framing cuts through the absurdity pretty well. The idea that the UK is paying Mauritius billions while the Chagossians get basically nothing is wild, and flipping it to actually recieve money for strategic assets makes way more sense from a basic transaction standpoint. I hadn't realized how arbitrary the £101 million annual figure was untill reading this.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture