Key point – the UN has no jurisdiction over the US or the UK – it was a UN “instruction to do the deal and give away the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and for the UK to pay 9 billion pounds over the next and subsequent ten year periods,

No doubt the Prime Muppet has similar plans for Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands – and other colonies, protectorates and military bases (up goes the rent!) owned and run by the UK.

From this 6-minute video here:

WATCH: John Kennedy Excoriates UN, UK Government Over Planned Return Of Chagos Islands To Mauritius

Here’s the unedited transcript:

Transcript

0:01

M Mr chair Mr President I'm sorry let me

0:03

say one other thing quickly I didn't

0:05

mean to go on this long you've you've

0:08

heard me talk about

0:10

this before I'm going to talk about it

0:15

again this is

0:18

India this is

0:21

China right here these are the sheos

0:27

islands right now owned by the United

0:30

Kingdom and America the United States of

0:34

America with your tax dollars has a very

0:37

important military

0:39

base on the sheos islands on an island

0:42

called Diego

0:44

Garcia now the United Nations as I've

0:47

said

0:48

before has has said to to Britain UK

0:52

which acquired the sheos

0:56

islands from France

1:00

the the the folks of the United

1:04

Nations um with their whe protein powder

1:08

and man

1:10

purses they say bad United Kingdom bad

1:14

United Kingdom you're a bunch of

1:17

colonialists give it back give G give

1:21

give the sheos islands

1:24

back not giving back to the to the

1:27

people of the sheos islands

1:30

give it back to this island down here

1:35

Marius morius over a thousand miles away

1:39

give it back to

1:40

Marius that's who had it when France

1:45

transferred FR maius was a province of

1:49

of France when France transferred all

1:51

its ownership to macius and to the sheos

1:56

island in the early 1800s

2:00

and the new government in the United

2:03

Kingdom said oh we we feel so guilty

2:07

we're going to give it back we're going

2:09

to give it back and our air our air

2:12

force base with it which we use to rearm

2:16

and restock our submarines in the in the

2:19

Indo in Indochina and in in the Indian

2:22

Ocean to combat

2:25

China this kind of stupid takes a plan

2:28

folks this kind of stupid takes a

2:31

plan and the United Kingdom said okay

2:34

we're we feel guilty we're going to give

2:36

it back we're going to give it to morous

2:38

and we're going to start paying maius 9

2:41

billion pounds over 10

2:44

years and you know who went along with

2:46

it the PRI

2:49

Administration now I've talked to

2:51

president Trump about this and I've

2:52

talked to Marco Rubio about this our

2:54

esteemed new secretary of state and I'm

2:58

hoping they're going to do something

2:59

about it

3:00

the United Nations has no jurisdiction

3:03

over the United Kingdom or us in America

3:06

and this is our military

3:09

base and already if we give the sheos

3:13

islands to maius maius says they'll

3:15

lease us our own base for about 9

3:18

billion pounds over 10 years already

3:21

China is circling

3:25

marous already China is B trying to be

3:28

marius's best

3:31

friend and I don't have anything against

3:33

the government of Marias they're

3:34

wonderful people I understand they want

3:37

the money they want our money they want

3:38

your

3:39

money they want us to pay them for our

3:42

own military base we need to stop this

3:45

deal president Trump and and secretary

3:48

Runo need to pick up the phone and and

3:50

call Prime Minister Stormer in the

3:53

United Kingdom and say to to the Prime

3:56

Minister Mr Prime Minister with all due

3:58

respect stop dipping into your ketamine

4:02

stash put down the

4:05

bong we need this military

4:08

base to combat

4:10

China don't do it and if the president

4:13

will do that and the secretary of state

4:15

will do that I believe Mr Mr starmer who

4:18

tried to Ram this through the week

4:20

before President Biden took office but

4:23

was

4:24

stopped I believe that he will give in I

4:28

don't have anything against Mr Mr starer

4:31

I don't have anything against the people

4:34

of marous Island I'm sure they're all

4:36

wonderful

4:39

people but our struggle with China is is

4:43

serious it's serious as four heart

4:45

attacks and a

4:47

stroke and it is bone deep down to the

4:51

marrow

4:53

stupid for us because of guilt over

4:57

colonialism to bow to the

5:01

ises of the United Nations and give a

5:05

military base that we built to maius

5:10

which eventually will end up in the

5:12

hands of the Communist Party of

5:14

China that's why I say that kind of

5:16

stupid make takes a plan final point I

5:19

want to highlight this Mr

5:21

President um the the the the people of

5:25

Mexico have sent some of their

5:27

firefighters to help us in in California

5:31

and I want to thank our our our friends

5:32

in Mexico for doing that other countries

5:35

have sent their for Fighters too but

5:37

because we were approximate to Mexico

5:40

that their Fighters were able to get

5:42

here earlier and I just want to thank

5:44

the people of Mexico for their

5:46

generosity um my work here is done Mr

5:49

President I will show myself to the door

5:52

and before I do that I will suggest the

5:55

absence of a quum

End of transcript.

Onwards!

Please subscribe (paid, preferably! or unpaid) or donate via ko-fi. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan An annual subscription of 100 bucks is less than 30 cents a day and is one third less than a $3 ko-fi donation a week! Please post on your social media feeds!