Senator Kennedy rips UK Prime Muppet Starmer a new one on the sale and leaseback of the US military base on Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands
Key point – the UN has no jurisdiction over the US or the UK – it was a UN “instruction to do the deal and give away the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and for the UK to pay 9 billion pounds over the next and subsequent ten year periods,
No doubt the Prime Muppet has similar plans for Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands – and other colonies, protectorates and military bases (up goes the rent!) owned and run by the UK.
From this 6-minute video here:
WATCH: John Kennedy Excoriates UN, UK Government Over Planned Return Of Chagos Islands To Mauritius
Here’s the unedited transcript:
Transcript
M Mr chair Mr President I'm sorry let me
say one other thing quickly I didn't
mean to go on this long you've you've
heard me talk about
this before I'm going to talk about it
again this is
India this is
China right here these are the sheos
islands right now owned by the United
Kingdom and America the United States of
America with your tax dollars has a very
important military
base on the sheos islands on an island
called Diego
Garcia now the United Nations as I've
said
before has has said to to Britain UK
which acquired the sheos
islands from France
the the the folks of the United
Nations um with their whe protein powder
and man
purses they say bad United Kingdom bad
United Kingdom you're a bunch of
colonialists give it back give G give
give the sheos islands
back not giving back to the to the
people of the sheos islands
give it back to this island down here
Marius morius over a thousand miles away
give it back to
Marius that's who had it when France
transferred FR maius was a province of
of France when France transferred all
its ownership to macius and to the sheos
island in the early 1800s
and the new government in the United
Kingdom said oh we we feel so guilty
we're going to give it back we're going
to give it back and our air our air
force base with it which we use to rearm
and restock our submarines in the in the
Indo in Indochina and in in the Indian
Ocean to combat
China this kind of stupid takes a plan
folks this kind of stupid takes a
plan and the United Kingdom said okay
we're we feel guilty we're going to give
it back we're going to give it to morous
and we're going to start paying maius 9
billion pounds over 10
years and you know who went along with
it the PRI
Administration now I've talked to
president Trump about this and I've
talked to Marco Rubio about this our
esteemed new secretary of state and I'm
hoping they're going to do something
about it
the United Nations has no jurisdiction
over the United Kingdom or us in America
and this is our military
base and already if we give the sheos
islands to maius maius says they'll
lease us our own base for about 9
billion pounds over 10 years already
China is circling
marous already China is B trying to be
marius's best
friend and I don't have anything against
the government of Marias they're
wonderful people I understand they want
the money they want our money they want
your
money they want us to pay them for our
own military base we need to stop this
deal president Trump and and secretary
Runo need to pick up the phone and and
call Prime Minister Stormer in the
United Kingdom and say to to the Prime
Minister Mr Prime Minister with all due
respect stop dipping into your ketamine
stash put down the
bong we need this military
base to combat
China don't do it and if the president
will do that and the secretary of state
will do that I believe Mr Mr starmer who
tried to Ram this through the week
before President Biden took office but
was
stopped I believe that he will give in I
don't have anything against Mr Mr starer
I don't have anything against the people
of marous Island I'm sure they're all
wonderful
people but our struggle with China is is
serious it's serious as four heart
attacks and a
stroke and it is bone deep down to the
marrow
stupid for us because of guilt over
colonialism to bow to the
ises of the United Nations and give a
military base that we built to maius
which eventually will end up in the
hands of the Communist Party of
China that's why I say that kind of
stupid make takes a plan final point I
want to highlight this Mr
President um the the the the people of
Mexico have sent some of their
firefighters to help us in in California
and I want to thank our our our friends
in Mexico for doing that other countries
have sent their for Fighters too but
because we were approximate to Mexico
that their Fighters were able to get
here earlier and I just want to thank
the people of Mexico for their
generosity um my work here is done Mr
President I will show myself to the door
and before I do that I will suggest the
absence of a quum
End of transcript.
Onwards!
