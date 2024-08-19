The consortium is called “Medical Countermeasures Consortium”.

Here is a link to a US organisation that may or may not be the US arm! It has “Defense” in its title rather than “Countermeasures”.

About MCDC – MCDC (medcbrn.org)

Which states this:

“The Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC) was formed in response to the Government’s expressed interest to establish an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with an eligible entity or group of entities, to include industry, academic, and not-for-profit partners, for advanced development efforts to support the Department of Defense’s (DoD) medical, pharmaceutical and diagnostic requirements as related to enhancing the mission effectiveness of military personnel.”

The site does not mention collaboration with the defence and health departments of the UK, Australia and Canada, so maybe it is not the same.

“The OTA Consortium is an enterprise partnership between the US Government (MCS) and the MCDC connected through a “contract-like” OTA. This OTA operates outside the Federal Acquisition Regulations.

Examples of activity:

· Therapeutic MCM prototypes targeting viral, bacterial, and biological toxins and MCM enabling technologies · Single and multiple-drug autoinjector delivery devices · Vaccine-manufacturing platforms · Prototypes for the prophylaxis, treatment and diagnosis of CBRN threats, including Acute Radiation Syndrome and chemical nerve agents · Systems to increase the speed, accuracy, and confidence of agent identification and disease diagnosis · Advanced development and manufacturing capabilities

Seems like all sorts of overlap with BARDA and DARPA!

Here is a link to the Australian website.

Medical Countermeasures Consortium | DST (defence.gov.au)

“The Medical Countermeasures Consortium is a four-nation partnership involving the Defence and Health Departments of Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.”

Check out the fact sheets. It has one that reminded me of the Hunga Tonga explosion a few years ago: (no mention of DEW’s).

Fact sheets | DST (defence.gov.au)

Underwater explosives test capability | DST (defence.gov.au)

And here is an email from Christine that covers Australian Senator Roberts’ take on this speech from 8 August 2023. This video was posted n 8 August 2024 – a year later?

August 9 2023 Senator Malcolm Roberts speech (Australia) (youtube.com)

“It was easy to implement and spread when they had the available resources on hand to do that, what you might call a slam dunk:

AUKUS Covid-19 Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States Military Operation - Not A Civil One. AUKUS supplying Nuclear Submarines to Australia too.

Senator Roberts points to the International Medical Countermeasures Consortium and states that covid was a [US DOD-lead] military operation (probably linked to The World Health Organisation through some unseen back door):

Senator Malcolm Roberts’s speech August 9, 2023, As a servant to the many different people who make up our one Queensland community, tonight I speak to an aspect of COVID-19 I haven’t raised before.

Information now in the public domain indicates the COVID response was not initiated through commercial interests but, rather, through an organisation called the Medical Countermeasures Consortium that Australia joined in 2012.

According to Australia’s defence.gov.au website, the Medical Countermeasures Consortium is a four-nation partnership involving the defence and health departments of Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States.

‘The consortium seeks to develop medical countermeasures to assist with … chemical and radiological threats affecting civilian and military populations and on emerging infectious diseases and pandemics.’ It includes drugs and diagnostics.

Who knew we had a military pharmaceutical apparatus linking the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK, in place since the Gillard Labor government—an AUKUS for pandemics?

The consortium maintains a compensation scheme for people injured as a result of taking a countermeasure. Compensation claims were accepted for the 2009 H1N1 vaccine, the anthrax vaccine and flu vaccines.

The medical countermeasures unit within the United States Department of Defense has been in the vaccine business for many years and has been injuring people for many years through GOF —and getting away with it. So, it should come as no surprise that the American Department of Defense signed the first contract between the United States government and Pfizer for the purchase of $11 billion worth of vaccines.

President Trump gave the order to the "Department of Defense to commence vaccine development" and even gave it a cool name: Operation Warp Speed. Which begs the question: Why was Covid-19 and the Covid vaccines an AUKUS Military Operation and not a Medical one?”

Here is the description of the YouTube video:

The Australian, American, British & Canadian military forces formed Medical Countermeasures Stakeholders (MCM) consortium to dominate COVID response.

A military-pharmaceutical apparatus linking the USA, Australia, Canada and the UK. Operation Warp Speed: The US Department of Defense signed the first contract between the US government and Pfizer for the purchase of US$11 billion dollars’ worth of #vaccines.

Australian Therapeutics Goods Administration (TGA) did not review stage 2/3 trial data and instead relied on the US FDA, which took Pfizer's word for how the trials went!

Pfizer committed systemic fraud during its trials, which has come out now through whistle-blowers' testimony and in the release of Pfizer's own data.

Pfizer, it seems, gave the US government the vaccine they asked for. It was developed using gain of function research in conjunction with Wuhan in China and, of course, Anthony Fauci.

The military-pharmaceutical in action. These are matters to be dealt with in a Royal Commission. The Royal Commission that was promised by the Albanese government.

Onwards!!!

