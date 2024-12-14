From here:

Published 31 May 1995

The Seven Principles of Public Life (also known as the Nolan Principles) apply to anyone who works as a public office-holder. This includes all those who are elected or appointed to public office, nationally and locally, and all people appointed to work in the Civil Service, local government, the police, courts and probation services, non-departmental public bodies (NDPBs), and in the health, education, social and care services. All public office-holders are both servants of the public and stewards of public resources. The principles also apply to all those in other sectors delivering public services.

1. 1.1 Selflessness

Holders of public office should act solely in terms of the public interest.

2. 1.2 Integrity

Holders of public office must avoid placing themselves under any obligation to people or organisations that might try inappropriately to influence them in their work. They should not act or take decisions in order to gain financial or other material benefits for themselves, their family, or their friends. They must declare and resolve any interests and relationships.

3. 1.3 Objectivity

Holders of public office must act and take decisions impartially, fairly and on merit, using the best evidence and without discrimination or bias.

4. 1.4 Accountability

Holders of public office are accountable to the public for their decisions and actions and must submit themselves to the scrutiny necessary to ensure this.

5. 1.5 Openness

Holders of public office should act and take decisions in an open and transparent manner. Information should not be withheld from the public unless there are clear and lawful reasons for so doing.

6. 1.6 Honesty

Holders of public office should be truthful.

7. 1.7 Leadership

Holders of public office should exhibit these principles in their own behaviour and treat others with respect. They should actively promote and robustly support the principles and challenge poor behaviour wherever it occurs.”

Dr Joh Campbell talks through each of the principles in this 14-minute podcast here:

The Banality of Evil

I suggest that all bureaucracies supporting whatever government regimes in place, throughout the world - and especially at the UN and its organs of the WHO, IPCC, FAO, IOM - do the exact opposite of these principles at the top level and probably through “middle management” also.

Onwards!!!

