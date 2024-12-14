Seven Principles for Public Servants – anyone paid with taxes from politicians to judges to civil servants to teachers to health regulators …
“The Seven Principles of Public Life
Published 31 May 1995
The Seven Principles of Public Life (also known as the Nolan Principles) apply to anyone who works as a public office-holder. This includes all those who are elected or appointed to public office, nationally and locally, and all people appointed to work in the Civil Service, local government, the police, courts and probation services, non-departmental public bodies (NDPBs), and in the health, education, social and care services. All public office-holders are both servants of the public and stewards of public resources. The principles also apply to all those in other sectors delivering public services.
1. 1.1 Selflessness
Holders of public office should act solely in terms of the public interest.
2. 1.2 Integrity
Holders of public office must avoid placing themselves under any obligation to people or organisations that might try inappropriately to influence them in their work. They should not act or take decisions in order to gain financial or other material benefits for themselves, their family, or their friends. They must declare and resolve any interests and relationships.
3. 1.3 Objectivity
Holders of public office must act and take decisions impartially, fairly and on merit, using the best evidence and without discrimination or bias.
4. 1.4 Accountability
Holders of public office are accountable to the public for their decisions and actions and must submit themselves to the scrutiny necessary to ensure this.
5. 1.5 Openness
Holders of public office should act and take decisions in an open and transparent manner. Information should not be withheld from the public unless there are clear and lawful reasons for so doing.
6. 1.6 Honesty
Holders of public office should be truthful.
7. 1.7 Leadership
Holders of public office should exhibit these principles in their own behaviour and treat others with respect. They should actively promote and robustly support the principles and challenge poor behaviour wherever it occurs.”
Dr Joh Campbell talks through each of the principles in this 14-minute podcast here:
I suggest that all bureaucracies supporting whatever government regimes in place, throughout the world - and especially at the UN and its organs of the WHO, IPCC, FAO, IOM - do the exact opposite of these principles at the top level and probably through “middle management” also.
This was published in 1995 but Dr. Campbell said in his most recent YouTube video that this was uploaded to the UK health website today.
Interesting timing. Don’t you think 29 years later they upload. Just asking an open ended question with all possible answers we are not privy to.