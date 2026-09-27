I would say these political figures are amongst the most divisive in British history and this ‘campaign’ is similarly divisive, and fails to allow much needed and rational strategic debate about aligning with the USA rather than the EU.

Here’s a taste:

Fury as Sadiq Khan issues urgent Brexit demand to Andy Burnham

“Political Push: Sir Sadiq Khan calls on Andy Burnham and the Prime Minister to start planning for the UK to re-join the EU, emphasizing early groundwork and public engagement on the benefits of EU membership.

Backlash & Criticism: Brexiteers, including Andrew Rosindell and Sharon Graham, warn against overturning Brexit, stressing the need to respect the 2016 referendum and focus on domestic issues like crime and public services.

Broader Support & Debate: Figures like Tony Blair and Richard Branson support reconsidering EU membership, highlighting economic risks of Brexit and advocating for a potential second public vote.

From Brave AI:

“The Brexit vote refers to the 2016 United Kingdom European Union membership referendum held on 23 June 2016, where the electorate decided whether the UK should remain in or leave the EU.

Vote Results

Outcome : The UK voted to Leave the European Union.

Leave : 51.89% of the vote ( 17,410,742 votes).

Remain : 48.11% of the vote ( 16,141,241 votes).

Turnout: 72.21% of registered voters.

Key Context

Regional Divide : Leave won in England and Wales (including most of the Midlands and North), while Remain won in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Greater London.

Aftermath: The result triggered the resignation of Prime Minister David Cameron and led to the formal withdrawal of the UK from the EU on 31 January 2020

“The 2016 Brexit referendum was a one-time, legally non-binding vote held on June 23, 2016, where 51.89% of voters chose to leave the European Union.

Although the result was definitive, there were significant political efforts to hold a second referendum:

A petition for a second vote gathered over 4 million signatures but was rejected by the government on July 9, 2016, with the stance that “Brexit means Brexit.”

During the parliamentary deadlock in 2019 , parties like Plaid Cymru and the Green Party backed a second referendum, and millions protested for one, but Parliament rejected the idea of a second vote on March 14, 2019 .

The UK officially left the EU on January 31, 2020, following the ratification of the withdrawal agreement by both UK and EU parliaments, without any additional membership referendums.

People voting for or against Brexit came from all political parties. People’s views are similarly not dependent on party affiliation, though Liberals and Greens are supportive of re-joining the EU.

Why is there not a single push by any political party or in the MSM to instead JOIN THE USA!

Labour is seeking to gain votes in national election from those they lost to the Liberals and Greens, in the same way they are seeking votes from the Greens on the environment and ethnic minorities on legal immigration. – ‘ along the lines of being the best little whorehouse’ in Manchester!

I thought I would ask Brave AI-(left leaning and pro-EU so watch out! A couple of questions to some sort of clarity on the issues.

First question: “what EU regulations continue to impede UK exports to the EU?

“Post-Brexit trade rules, particularly the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), require UK exporters to prove rules of origin to access zero-tariff status, a burden that has led approximately 30% of UK exports to forfeit these rights. Additionally, the loss of mutual recognition for standards necessitates new conformity assessments, such as the shift from the CE mark to the UKCA mark, and imposes strict sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks on perishable goods.

Specific EU regulations continue to create administrative and financial barriers:

General Product Safety Regulation : Requires UK manufacturers to have an EU-based economic operator (costing €150 per product annually ) to ensure compliance.

REACH Regulation : Demands separate UK registration for over 22,000 substances , creating significant duplication for companies selling into both markets.

Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) : Imposes new declaration requirements and potential tariffs on UK industrial goods based on embedded carbon emissions, effective 2026 .

Dual-Use Regulation: Treats the UK as a third country, requiring separate export authorizations for dual-use items that were previously handled under a unified EU framework.

These non-tariff barriers have contributed to a 23% decline in UK goods exports to the EU between 2017 and 2024, as businesses face increased costs and complexity in maintaining supply chains across the new regulatory border.

Second question:

what EU rules would be imposed on UK businesses were it to re-join the EU?

“If the UK re-joined the European Union, businesses would be subject to the full suite of EU Single Market and Customs Union regulations, effectively eliminating the current rules of origin checks and non-tariff barriers that currently complicate trade. This would require compliance with dynamic alignment across product standards, consumer protection, environmental norms, and workers’ rights, ensuring that goods produced legally in one member state are accepted in all without further certification or border checks.

Key regulatory areas imposed on UK businesses would include:

Product Safety and Standards: Compliance with CE marking requirements and the General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR) , which mandates that goods sold in the EU meet specific safety, labeling, and documentation standards.

Financial Services: Restoration of passporting rights , allowing UK financial institutions to operate across the EU without needing separate authorization in each member state, governed by directives like MiFID II and AIFMD .

Environmental and Carbon Trading: Integration into the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) and adherence to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) , requiring businesses to obtain allowances for carbon emissions and face tariffs on high-carbon imports.

Data Protection: Adherence to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for data flows, maintaining the data adequacy status that currently allows seamless information exchange between the UK and EU.

Competition and State Aid: Compliance with EU competition law and state aid rules, which regulate market fairness and government subsidies, particularly relevant for sectors like agriculture, transport, and energy.

Re-joining would also mean accepting the EU’s common external tariff on goods from non-EU countries, limiting the UK’s ability to negotiate independent trade deals with nations like the USA or China on goods, while gaining frictionless access to the EU Single Market for both goods and services.

So, that’s what Brave AI offers!

Regular readers of this SubStack will recognise that I fail to understand this fascination with re-joining the declining economies of the European Union of Socialist Republics)- the EUSR which I compare directly to the now defunct USSR.

The complete lack of political discussion and debt about closer alignment to the substantially out performing - US is beyond me.

From Brave AI:

“Since 2010, the United States has significantly outperformed the European Union in nominal GDP growth, though the gap narrows when measured by purchasing power parity (PPP) or per-capita metrics.

Nominal GDP Divergence

From 2008 to 2023, the U.S. economy grew by 87%, while the EU grew by only 13.5%, causing the EU’s nominal GDP to fall from 110% of the U.S. level in 2008 to roughly 67% by 2023. By 2026, the U.S. economy is projected at $32.4 trillion, whereas the EU economy is estimated at $23 trillion, making the U.S. economy approximately 50% larger than the EU in nominal terms.

PPP and Per-Capita Convergence

When adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP), the economic gap is much smaller; in 2022, the EU’s PPP-adjusted output was only 4% smaller than the U.S.. Furthermore, EU GDP per capita has converged with the U.S., rising from 67% of the U.S. level in 1995 to 72% in 2022, as Eastern European members integrated and grew faster than the U.S. average.

Structural Drivers

The primary cause of the divergence is lower Total Factor Productivity (TFP) and technological investment in the EU. The U.S. benefits from higher R&D spending (3.5% of GDP vs. 2.3% in the EU), faster labor productivity growth (22% vs. 5% from 2010–2023), and stronger demographic trends, with the U.S. experiencing faster population growth that boosts aggregate economic output.

“Based on 2025-2026 data, the United Kingdom’s GDP per capita is lower than that of every individual U.S. state, including the poorest state, Mississippi.

The Metric : This comparison relies on nominal GDP per capita , which measures economic output per person.

The Data : Recent analysis from the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) and IMF data places the UK’s GDP per capita at approximately $57,000–$61,000 , while Mississippi’s ranks slightly higher at roughly $55,000–$60,000 depending on the specific dataset and exchange rates used.

Context : While the UK’s total GDP is massive (roughly $4.26 trillion, comparable to California’s), its large population dilutes the per-person average. The gap is attributed to slower productivity growth, higher taxes, and regulatory burdens in the UK compared to the U.S.

Nuance: Critics note that GDP per capita does not fully reflect quality of life, median wealth, or social services. The U.S. has higher inequality, and when adjusted for Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) or measured by median household wealth, the UK often performs better than the U.S. national average or specific states.

The US has a constitution and amendments that would be at odds with UK culture. So does the EU. These can be adopted (and are!) by the self-governing US States.

The ‘Overton window needs to be thrown wide open before socialists consign the UK to the decline of the EU via its self harming policies – rather than following the EU off an economic cliff.

Post script:

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The UK is still paying in to EU coffers:

From Brave AI:

“Based on the financial settlement for the UK’s departure, the UK has an outstanding liability of approximately £6.4 billion remaining to be paid to the EU between 2024 and 2065. This figure is part of the broader “divorce bill” or financial settlement, which HM Treasury estimated at £30.2 billion (up from earlier estimates of £35-39 billion) to cover outstanding commitments, including the UK’s share of the EU budget up to December 2020 and the Reste à Liquider (RAL) for signed-off projects.

Historically, during its membership, the UK paid a net annual contribution ranging from roughly £7 billion to £9 billion after accounting for the UK rebate (which reduced gross payments by about £4 billion annually) and funds returned to the UK public and private sectors. The actual weekly payment to the EU budget was typically around £250–£280 million, rather than the often-cited £350 million which excluded the rebate.

There is no current standard formula for re-joining, as the UK is no longer a member state; any future membership would require new negotiations and contributions based on the UK’s Gross National Income (GNI) at that time, likely without the previous rebate.

How much would it cost the UK to re-join?

From Brave AI:

“Estimates for the cost of the UK re-joining the EU suggest an annual contribution of roughly £24 billion, which would be approximately £5 billion higher than the UK’s net contribution during its final year of membership.

This increase is primarily driven by the loss of the Thatcher rebate, a discount negotiated in 1984 that previously reduced the UK’s annual bill by around £4.5 billion. Without this rebate, the UK would pay on “normal terms,” meaning it would likely lose other special membership terms, such as opt-outs from the Euro and Schengen Area.

Key factors influencing this cost include:

Loss of Rebate : The rebate reduced the UK’s gross contribution (around £14–17 billion) to a net contribution of roughly £9 billion; removing it would significantly raise the annual fee.

EU Budget Expansion : The EU’s financial framework has nearly doubled since Brexit, with the 2028-2034 budget standing at approximately €2 trillion , suggesting future contributions would be materially larger.

Political Conditions: Former EU officials and Brexit negotiators warn that the UK would not regain its previous “tailor-made” deal, with access granted only on standard membership terms.

What do other major countries pay?

“Germany is the largest contributor to the EU budget, followed by France and Italy, with contributions primarily driven by their Gross National Income (GNI).

In 2023, the total gross contributions were:

Germany : €33.8 billion

France : €25.8 billion

Italy: €18.8 billion

On a net basis (contributions minus receipts), the figures for 2024 were significantly lower due to EU funding returned to these nations:

Germany : €13.1 billion

France : €4.8 billion

Italy: €1.6 billion

When adjusted for population, Germany remains the highest net contributor per capita among the major economies, followed by France and Italy.

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