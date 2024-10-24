From here:

Adam Schiff Faces Potential Disqualification from Senate Race Amid Scandal – Redline Headlines

(citing a Just the News article by John Solomon)

“The report reveals that Schiff switched between his homes in California and Maryland, claiming each one as his “principal residence” at different times. This kind of double-dealing not only puts him at risk of disqualification from holding office in California but also opens him up to potential criminal charges. Between 2003 and 2020, it appears that Schiff declared his Maryland home as his principal residence while simultaneously listing his California property the same way on voter registration forms. This maneuvering allowed him to enjoy tax breaks and lower mortgage rates while running for office.”

Probably advised by the top Democratic Party linked accountants - and just one of many politicians and businesspeople (on all sides of the political spectrum) who use this tactic?!

Now, the US operates a two-tier justice system at preset, we know that. “One rule for thee and one for me”.

“The Justice Department has a strong division dedicated to handling cases like this one; with a ten-year statute of limitations on bank fraud cases still active, there’s a chance we could see an investigation unfold soon.”

I think that should read “a strong division dedicated to handling cases like this one involving Republics”!!! But maybe I am being unfair to the DoJ.

If there were no double standards, there would be no standards at all, right?

Does this count as a form of lawfare?

Onwards!!!

