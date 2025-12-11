Think about what changes we have seen over the last 25 years or so: fake (PHEIIC) pandemics, wars and withdrawals from Afghanistan, Ukraine, Iran, Iraq, volcanic eruptions (Hunga Tonga), nuclear disasters Iike Chernobyl and tsunamis that devastated Fukushima.

As the Chinese curse has it “ we are living in interesting times” and will continue to do so.

A QANGO (quasi autonomous no-government organisation) – the NESO National Energy System Operator – produced an analysis that destroys the Labour (and previous governments’) narrative on reducing UK’s household energy bills.

Remember, THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS. IT IS ALL – as Trump states “A GIANT SCAM”.

CO2 IS PLANT FOOD - (ch4 +O2 = CO2 + h20) plus sunlight= LIFE

Check out some of my previous articles on the topic:

Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID’d/injected)

And this:

Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem?

Bak to th NESO analysis, From Brave AI:

“A new analysis by the National Energy System Operator (NESO) has found that pursuing Ed Miliband’s ambitious net zero plans could cost the UK £350 billion more than a slower decarbonisation approach over the next 25 years, equating to an average of £500 per household annually.

The NESO analysis projects that the faster net zero pathway would cost around £14 billion per year more than a slower approach, totaling £350 billion between 2025 and 2050 .

This cost differential is equivalent to 0.4% of GDP annually and could rise to an average of £19 billion per year over 25 years if gas prices fall below current forecasts.

The report acknowledges that the faster transition would result in higher short-term costs but notes that, when carbon costs are included, the net zero pathway is the lowest-cost option over the long term and delivers enduring savings beyond 2050.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has rejected the scenarios as illustrative and not predictive, emphasizing the long-term benefits of energy security, job creation, and reduced exposure to fossil fuel price volatility.

Critics, including Conservative Shadow Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho, argue the findings expose the financial burden of rushing to net zero, calling it a “lie” that it will lower bills.

Brave Ai applies a spin that promotes “net zero” and the concept of reducing CO2 emissions to prevent a “climate crisis” where both positions have dubious if any voracity.

The guess of a cost of £19 billion annually could be £10 billion higher and go unchallenged by anyone., NESO provides guess work that has o credibility ad is no better than the guesswork of a house pet, NESO has no accountability ither van it provide any evidence of past accuracy of prior estimates.

What were NESO estimates of the costs of “net zero” IF ANY over the last ten years, let alone the last 25 years.

NSO simply makes shit up.

“As of July 2025, NESO has 2,124 employees.”

“The average salary for employees at the National Energy System Operator (NESO) in the United Kingdom varies significantly by role, with annual salaries typically ranging from £51,500 for a Power Systems Engineer to £51,500 for the same role, based on 53 salary submissions reported on Glassdoor as of November 2025.”

Some real work being done – not just civil servants feeding at the taxpayer trough?

Brave AI also states:

“The report contrasts Labour’s proposed rapid transition—aiming for clean power by 2030 and 87% emissions reduction by 2040—with a continuation of the current, more gradual trajectory, which would leave the UK short of net zero but significantly reduce energy-related costs.

There’s that Promise OF pain today for a POTENTIAL pain killer tomorrow.

In THE last ten years, I estimate that successive governments have subsidized renewable projects to the tune of 20 billion pounds a year and have billed UK households/companies the same amount – at last an economic cost of 200 billion pounds.

My 20 billion a year estimate will easily escalate to 40 billion pounds in the next year or so, making a total cost of ONE TRILLION POUNDS over he next 25 years to 2050. Inflation and supply chain shortages could easily double this estimate.

Ana increase of 500 a year in household energy bills is a “low ball”. 350 billion in “net zero” costs an extra £500?!?

A trillion In the transition to “net zero” will triple that 500 to £1,500 almost doubling the current UK annual household energy bill of £1,800.

More “spin” from Brave AI, pushing Labour government propaganda.

“A well-managed net-zero transition in the UK could halve energy system costs as a proportion of GDP, decreasing from 10% today to 5-6% by 2050, according to the National Energy System Operator (NESO).

This reduction is driven by decreased exposure to fossil fuel price volatility, with the UK currently spending around £50bn annually on fossil fuel imports, equivalent to 2% of GDP.

The “Holistic Transition” pathway, which balances electrification, hydrogen deployment, energy efficiency, and system flexibility, is projected to be the cheapest option over the next 25 years, delivering average annual savings of £36bn—approximately 1% of GDP—compared to a scenario that slows climate action (”Falling Behind”).

These savings stem primarily from lower fuel costs and reduced climate damages, which are accounted for using the Treasury’s “green book” methodology.

While the “Falling Behind” scenario appears cheaper if carbon costs are ignored—saving about 0.4% of GDP annually—it leads to higher long-term costs beyond 2050 and misses the benefits of early decarbonisation. NESO emphasizes that long-term savings require significant upfront investment, averaging £28bn per year through 2040, primarily from the private sector.”

What do you call massaging “ai” to parrot government LIES?

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription or follow me/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan