From here:

Man drives car into crowd at Vancouver Filipino festival, kills 9 | Just The News

“A man drove into a crowd of pedestrians at the annual Lapu Lapu festival celebrating Filipino culture in south Vancouver in Canada on Saturday evening and at least 9 people have died.

From here:

Vancouver Live: Nine killed and suspect arrested after vehicle hit crowd at Lapu-Lapu street festival | Reuters

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!