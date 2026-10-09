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Looting and cars set on fire as migrant protests erupt

“At least 24 vehicles were set on fire and shops were looted as protests turned violent in two cities in South Africa.

The unrest came after a court ruling eased access to asylum in the country on Thursday (October 8).

Protests in Soweto and Durban opposed the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove barriers to seeking asylum.

It followed months of anti-immigrant tensions, with demonstrators demanding the deportation of foreigners living in the country illegally.

Violence in Soweto left several burned-out cars lining the streets.

It broke out near a Home Affairs office in Orlando West, according to police spokesperson Xolani Fihla. No injuries were reported and officers were checking whether more vehicles had been burned.

Mr Fihla said police received reports of shots fired at protesters, which triggered vehicles being set on fire.

He did not identify who allegedly took the shots or owned the vehicles. He said: “The situation is a bit tense, but it has died down from the earlier violence that we did see during the day.”

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