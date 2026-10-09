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Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
Oct 9

My family live in South Africa. They tell me illegals are often murdered and their businesses/cars burned. The Police are so useless, stats are never kept nor any arrests made. This ruling is the 'art of stupidity'. There is no welfare, huge sectarianism, gated communities, 30% unemployment rate, water infrastructure poor and no safety. Typical ANC decision making.

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