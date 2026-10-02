Tennessee failed in its attempt to execute Christa Pike.

From Brave AI:

“Tennessee failed to execute Christa Pike on September 30, 2026, after administering two doses of the lethal injection drug pentobarbital did not cause her death.

The 50-year-old inmate, the state’s only death row prisoner, remained alive and snoring for 40 minutes post-injection and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Were you struck by the failure in light of th1 13 other US states that offer medical aid in dying?

From Brave AI:

“s of October 2026, medical aid in dying (also known as physician-assisted suicide or death with dignity) is legal in 14 U.S. jurisdictions: 13 states and the District of Columbia.

The jurisdictions are:

California (2016)

Colorado (2016)

Delaware (2025)

District of Columbia (2016)

Hawaii (2019)

Illinois (2025)

Maine (2020)

Montana (2009, via court ruling)

New Jersey (2019)

New Mexico (2021)

New York (2026)

Oregon (1997)

Vermont (2013)

Washington (2009)

In all these jurisdictions, the practice is typically restricted to mentally competent adults with a terminal prognosis of six months or less who self-administer the prescribed medication. Active euthanasia remains illegal in all 50 states.”

Tennessee will presumably not be offering medical aid in dying any time soon. But if it did it would presumably easily pass the tests for state euthanasia.

“In US states where medical aid in dying (also known as aid-in-dying or death with dignity) is legal, the process is strictly defined by state law and generally follows the model established by Oregon’s 1994 legislation.

Core Administration Method

The medication must be self-administered by the patient. A licensed physician prescribes the lethal medication, but no doctor, nurse, or family member is permitted to administer the dose. The patient must be physically capable of ingesting the medication themselves, typically by drinking a compounded powder mixed in juice, though some jurisdictions allow administration via a PEG tube, colostomy, or rectal route if the patient cannot swallow.

Eligibility and Safeguards

To qualify for the prescription, patients must meet strict criteria common across most jurisdictions:

Terminal Diagnosis: The patient must have a terminal illness with a prognosis of six months or less to live.

Capacity: The patient must be an adult (18+) with decision-making capacity, confirmed by an attending and a consulting physician.

Residency: Most states require the patient to be a resident of the state where they seek aid-in-dying, though Oregon and Vermont have removed this requirement.

The Process

The typical pathway involves multiple steps to ensure voluntary and informed consent:

Oral Requests: The patient must make two separate oral requests to their physician, separated by a mandatory waiting period (usually 15 days, though Colorado reduced this to 7 days in 2024). Written Request: A written request signed by the patient and witnessed by two adults (who are not related to the patient or beneficiaries of their estate) is required in most states. Physician Confirmation: Both the attending and consulting physicians must independently confirm the diagnosis, prognosis, and the patient’s mental capacity. Prescription: If eligible, the physician writes the prescription, which the patient fills at a pharmacy. Some states, like New York, require a short waiting period between writing and filling the prescription.

Oral and written request would be replaced by state edicts/judges rulings!

How is medical aid in dying -or medical aid in execution be administered?

From Brave AI:

“Medications for medical aid in dying (MAiD) vary by administration route and jurisdiction, primarily falling into barbiturates for oral ingestion and anesthetics/paralytics for intravenous administration.

Oral Administration (Physician-Assisted Suicide)

For patients who self-administer medications orally, the primary agents are high-dose barbiturates, such as secobarbital or pentobarbital. In jurisdictions like the United States and Canada, these are often combined with adjunct medications to ensure unconsciousness and prevent seizures, forming standardized protocols:

DDMAPh: The most common combination (75% of ingestions in 2025), consisting of diazepam, digoxin, morphine sulfate, amitriptyline, and phenobarbital.

DDMA: A four-drug mix of diazepam, digoxin, morphine sulfate, and amitriptyline.

DDMP: Uses propranolol instead of amitriptyline.

DDHAPh: Replaces morphine with hydromorphone.

Intravenous Administration (Euthanasia/MAiD)

In countries where clinicians administer the procedure (e.g., Canada, Netherlands, Belgium), the standard protocol typically involves a sequence of three drug classes:

Anxiolytic/Sedative: Midazolam (benzodiazepine) is used first for relaxation and anxiety relief. Anesthetic: High-dose propofol or phenobarbital is administered to induce a deep coma and unconsciousness. Neuromuscular Blocker: Rocuronium or cisatracurium is used to paralyze respiratory muscles, causing respiratory arrest.

Other Agents

Cardiotoxic Agents: Bupivacaine and potassium chloride are sometimes included in IV kits to induce cardiac arrest.

Antiemetics: Ondansetron and metoclopramide are frequently prescribed to prevent nausea before oral ingestion.

Analgesics: Lidocaine is sometimes used to reduce pain from IV injection sites.

Th person sentenced to death would not administer the drugs- presumably the same doctors/medics administering the pentobarbital would administer the drugs.