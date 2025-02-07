At the last election in Alberta, Canada, in Mat 2023. we have this, from here:

Alberta election: Fewer people voted this year than in 2019 | Globalnews.ca

“Fewer people turned out to vote this year than in 2019, according to Elections Alberta’s unofficial results.

Unofficial turnout was 62.39 per cent based on 1,772,314 ballots cast out of 2,840,927 eligible voters, Elections Alberta said.”

That’s around 200,000 less votes cast, with more than a third of eligible voters not bothering to cast a ballot. This may be a sign of a global trend to general disinterest in anything that any government has to offer - “what’s the point”? The “woke” global socialist/fascist Borg is in charge and there is nothing anyone can do about it.

Well, Trump has shown that the majority of those in the US are sick of “woke” and something can be done about it! “Carney is coming and he makes Trudeau look like a moderate!”

Albertans have a chance to signal their displeasure with the unwarranted dominance by the failed Trudeau government, and any successor governments, of Alberta’s civil rights and privileges.

Ninety days to sign a petition that needs 600,000 signatures.

“… to empower the Provincial Government to negotiate new terms of Alberta's relationship within or without Canada.”

Full extract from an email (h/t Terry)

The Process to Force a Referendum

Since Alberta joined confederation on Sept 1, 1905, no Alberta Provincial Government has ever been able to protect the individual freedoms, rights, prosperity and self-determination of Albertans due to the imbalance of power between the Federal and Alberta governments. This imbalance of power has culminated in progressive federal overreach of Alberta provincial constitutional authority, and is the genesis of the dysfunctional relationship that currently exists, resulting in progressive federal usurpation of Alberta's wealth and restriction of our civil liberties.

PURPOSE OF THE REFERENDUM:

The purpose of the referendum on Alberta's sovereignty is to empower the Provincial Government to negotiate new terms of Alberta's relationship within or without Canada.

PROCESS TO FORCE A REFERENDUM:

The "Citizens Initiative Act'' requires 600,000 signatures collected over a period of not more than 90 days to force a referendum on Alberta's sovereignty. Given the difficulty of collecting 600,000 signatories to a petition within 90 days, the simple solution is have more than 600,000 Albertans registered for the petition.

THE PLAN:

Once we have over 600,000 Albertans who support Alberta's sovereignty and registered for the petition, we will then present the petition to Elections Alberta for approval. Once approved, canvassers will facilitate the collection of signatures for the petition within the required 90 day timeline.

By registering your intent to vote YES in favor of forcing a referendum on Alberta's sovereignty, we can ensure that the Provincial Government will restructure Alberta’s relationship within or without Canada.

Register your intent to vote YES in a referendum on Alberta's sovereignty!

https://albertaprosperityproject.nationbuilder.com/register-to-establish-albertas-independence

Help empower the Alberta government to restructure Alberta’s relationship with Canada by registering your intent to vote YES in a referendum on Alberta's sovereignty.

WHAT CAN ALBERTANS DO?

Register Your Intent To Vote "YES"

https://albertaprosperityproject.nationbuilder.com/register-to-establish-albertas-independence

Donate to help us protect Alberta's sovereignty!

We appreciate all of the support you can give us as we work together for a Free, Prosperous and Sovereign Alberta and for all who call Alberta home!

Make a Monthly Contribution Here

One Time Donations can also be sent directly to the Alberta Prosperity Project via E-transfer (Canada): donate@albertaprosperity.com

Donation via cheques can be made out and sent to:

ALBERTA PROSPERITY PROJECT

P.O. Box 47083 RPO Creekside

Calgary, Alberta

T3P 0B9

Thank you for your support!

Register your Intention to sign YES for Sovereignty

Onwards!!!