Unedited re-transmission of an email:

“PLEASE TAKE ACTION NOW: Quick Social Media Blast!

Momentum is growing on the Family Farms Tax - would you mind taking a second to help us?

As a direct result of Farmers to Action Days of Action on 9 and 10 Jan, supermarket Morrisons came out against the tax - now followed by Tesco, Asda, Lidl, Waitrose, Marks & Spencer and Boots. This weekend, farmers will be out around the UK engaging with tractors, banners, speeches and leafletting.

Our pressure is building! Will you please help us by sharing and tagging MPs/councillors AS SOON AS YOU READ THIS?

Step 1: Please LIKE and SHARE Together's post:

-> On Twitter HERE

-> On Facebook HERE

-> On Instagram HERE

-> On LinkedIn HERE

Step 2: Get ready to tag in your MP and local councillors

Take a second to find your MP / councillors on social media if you need to, so you know who to tag.

This list of MPs' Twitter handles is from 2020 but may help if your MP has not changed since then.

Not all MPs / councillors are on social media but many are.

Step 3: In the comments on our post, tag your MP and local councillors if possible

For example, you could add a comment like:

Do you support farmers @jeremycorbynmp?

IF YOU ARE READING THIS LATER, DON'T WORRY - JUST DO THE ABOVE WHEN YOU CAN! IT ALL HELPS - THANK YOU!

Assisted Dying Bill back in Parliament - please sign & share petition for referendum

The Assisted Dying Bill is back in Parliament at committee stage, and no matter what you think of the principle, the latest shenanigans around the Bill can give no-one confidence that proper scrutiny will be applied. Jonathan Engler's piece "Why is the UK government so desperate to rush through its "assisted dying" bill?" explains the latest well.

We believe this decision is too big for MPs and a referendum is appropriate AFTER full public debate - please sign and share the new petition HERE if you agree - and our posts on Twitter and Facebook too.

Like to help us do more?

Membership is the way we support ourselves. The more members we have, the stronger our campaigns, and the more influence we can have.

Please join us as a member here, if you have not already done so!

We are still a very small core team working hard, and we appreciate your support enormously.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONTINUING SUPPORT

We are always stronger and better #together!

­

End of email.

Onwards!

Please take a paid subscription or donate via ko-fi. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan An annual subscription of 100 bucks is less than 30 cents a day and is one third less than a $3 ko-fi donation a week! Please also post on your social media feeds!