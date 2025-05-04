Just after WW2, the UK held around 400,000 Germans in POW camps. The UK has around 120,000 “official” asylum seekers. The Reform UK winner of the Lincolnshire Mayoralty suggested taking asylum seekers out of hotels and putting them in tents.

Modern technology has a way of 3D printing buildings.

These are easily designed and are a fraction of the cost of traditional houses.

Here’s a link to how to design and construct. They also cost a lot less than offshore wind farms and plantations of solar panels – though I bet you could easily add solar panels!

POWs were often recruited to help the war effort. Ordinary prisoners in UK jails do the same.

Maybe it’s picking crops like roses, potatoes or other odd jobs on farms – or cleaning up rubbish in hedgerows and road lay-bys or central Birmingham trash, asylum seekers could contribute to society.

Pearl clutching, chinless wonders with shiny pants would say “slave labour!”.

Whatever.

I am not suggesting that the fighting age men be recruited into the army, given 6 weeks basic training and shipped off to Ukraine to act as a peace-keeping force!

These camps would slowly empty over time as asylum cases were decided.

Nor am I suggesting that those granted asylum be returned to these camps!

We already have legal immigrants bringing their extended families of 3-6 to accompany those imported into the UK.

These legal immigrants number a few million and are at the root of the immigrant issue – they are at least ten times the size of the illegal immigrant problem.

In case you think that politicians are not capable of making such decisions, here’s a reminder of the depravity that they can stoop to, to impose their power.

Coronavirus: Secure quarantine camps worldwide where evacuees are housed | news.com.au — Australia’s leading news site

“The high-security sites are dotted around the globe. From the US west coast to a peninsula in northwest England and deep in the heart of Germany.

People can get in, but once you’re there, there’s no getting out. Not for at least two weeks anyway.

In Britain, it’s a hospital; in the US an air base or six and in Australia it’s an island far from home and remote former workers camps in Darwin.

These are the quarantine stations that have sprung up as concern has grown about the spread of the coronavirus from the Chinese city of Wuhan to the rest of the world.”

Authoritarians exist everywhere.

Is a 3D refugee camp so bizarre?

