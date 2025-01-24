Using data from deadorkicking.com I have compiled these tables.

Just click the link and change the year to any year in your browser search bar to get the data for that year.

Here’s the summary table of mortality rate changes – note these are not age adjusted r standardised – it is all based on raw data extracted from deadorkicking.com and relies on the voracity of his data sources and his ability to extract the data.

Quite how the 15-20 million illegal immigrant beggars crossing the border since 2015 fit into these numbers, I have no idea!

Would age standardised mortality rates explain away that 30% increase in the rate of death over the last 11 years? Is there such a distinction between men and women?

Here’s the annual data from deadorkicking.com.

The mortality rate for women has decreased very year since the first year of the scamdemic Iin 2020.

Male deaths per million are still increasing from very high levels.

Here’s Som C19 vaxx mortality and adverse event data from here:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 12/27/2024 – VAERS Analysis

I will sign off with the underlying numbers that were used in the above tables:

Deaths

The final column on the right is a check on the internal consistencies of the numbers extracted by deadorkicking.com. There are a few small variances that are not significant. The numbers were worse a few months ago and either the sources for the data have adjusted their data or deadorkicking.com has.

Onwards!

