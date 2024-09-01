It looks like the message is getting through. Americans are more aware than ever that what the quacks in the regulatory agencies and pharma companies want to inject into people is not all its cracked up to be..

Survey Reveals Increasing Distrust of COVID Vaccine Among Americans: Controversial Perspectives on Personal Choice - News Addicts

“According to a recent national health survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, a growing number of Americans are skeptical of vaccines for COVID and other infectious diseases.

The survey found that 28% of respondents believe that COVID vaccines have contributed to thousands of deaths, up from 22% in June 2021.

Additionally, 22% of respondents believe it is safer to contract COVID than to get vaccinated, an increase from 10% in April 2021.

The survey also revealed that 15% of Americans believe the vaccine changes people’s DNA, an increase from 8% since the last survey.

These concerns are associated with increased reluctance to vaccinate. The survey gathered input from nearly 1,500 U.S. adults.”

It is a small survey, with encouraging trends.

The American public and people everywhere are entitled to expect minimum quality standards (they pay through the nose for such quality), and the events of the last four years have proven that the health regulators and big pharma possess little quality. This includes the WHO, and the alphabet soup of health agencies in the US.

Remember the baby powder scandal?

2022 United States infant formula shortage - Wikipedia

Two babies died, yet the FDA does nothing following more than 18,000 deaths reported to VAERS for US citizens with another 18,000 reported from outside the US following the experimental C19 modified mRNA injections.

Perhaps one day, the health regulators will not only properly conduct clinical trials, but will also follow up on post authorization results and will also work out the harms and deaths caused by the psychological stress their lack of quality costs society as a whole.

Onwards!!!

