Guesstimates range from around a million to two million economic migrant beggars have entered th UK over the last decade or so.

“Legal” migrants, such as medics and students - plus dependents - number 2-3 million.

We can reconcile those numbers to the growth in the UK population since 2015 from fertility, mortality, and migration of +4.4 million since 2015 to the current 69 million.

Glasgow (the Uk’s fifth largest city) has cried “uncle” after thousands of migrant beggars entered, despite stating that it welcomed any and all “asylum seekers”, just a few years ago. Now its social services are overwhelmed. Be careful what you wish for!

Glasgow’s problems are echoed in every town and city in the United Kingdom. It would be easy to claim that the UK’s migrant problem is unique within Europe, but of course, it isn’t. Every town and city in Europe has a similar migrant beggar problem.

These migrants do not all come from war-torn countries. Remember how Angela Merkel took in a million “refugees” in 2015 and then whined about their failure to “assimilate”?

Here’s how Brave AI describes the four main routes taken:

“The main migrant routes into the EU include the Central Mediterranean route, the Western Mediterranean route, the Eastern Mediterranean route, and the Western Balkan route.

Central Mediterranean Route : This route involves migrants traveling from Libya and Tunisia, aiming primarily for Italy and Malta. In 2024, there was a significant decrease of 59% in arrivals via this route, but it still accounted for about 67,000 crossings, the second highest among all routes. The top nationalities along this route are Bangladeshis, Syrians, and Tunisians, accounting for around half of all migrants arriving via this route.

Western Mediterranean Route : This route connects West Africa (and further north) with the Spanish Canary Islands. In 2024, the Canary Islands saw an 18% increase in arrivals to almost 47,000, the highest figure since Frontex began collecting data in 2009. Malians, Senegalese, and Moroccans are the top nationalities arriving on this route.

Eastern Mediterranean Route : This route leads from Turkey to Greece. In 2015, this route saw the largest number of arrivals, with 885,000 people using it to reach the EU, mostly Syrian refugees escaping their country's civil war. In 2024, around 69,400 detections were reported, showing a 14% increase compared to 2023.

Western Balkan Route: This route involves migrants traveling through the Western Balkans and other Eastern EU countries. In 2024, there was a significant 78% fall in the number of irregular crossings via this route.

These routes have seen varying levels of activity and changes over time, influenced by political and economic conditions in both origin and transit countries, as well as EU policies aimed at managing migration flows.”

Each route comes with its unique levels of corruption. In the same way that the US can identify migrant caravans approaching its border, EU national police can monitor the, albeit smaller, caravans of migrants and their handlers.

The EU does not publish statistics on migrant beggars. Here’s what Brave AI says for numbers over the last ten years:

“The number of migrants entering the EU varies each year. In 2023, 155,754 migrants arrived in Italy illegally, compared to 103,846 in 2022.2 In 2024, a record number of 46,843 migrants, mostly from Senegal, Mali, and Morocco, arrived illegally in Spain's Canary Islands, up from 39,910 in 2023.2 Since 2013, over 700,000 undocumented migrants have arrived in Italy via the Mediterranean Sea, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa.”

85,000 to the Canary Islands in two years!!! It only has a population of 2.2 million!!

Aside from the point that the UK is receiving a “spillover” of migrant beggars, the point is that the UK claims it is powerless to stop the “small boats” crossing the English Channel.

This claim from a nation that evacuated 339,000 troops from Dunkirk in 1940, defeated the Spanish Armada (with some help from the weather) and plundered the Spanish treasure ships at the same time, whether that was buccaneers, privateers or pirates!

Yje migrant beggars leave the French coast - waved on by the local Gendarmes - with impunity.

What’s t stop a team of saboteurs disabling th boats doing the trafficking? A few dozen or a few hundred brave souls would put a stop to the practise in a heartbeat. If there are any concerns about the intervention of th gendarmes. How abut disabling the small boars a few yards from disembarkations! I’m not saying it would be “fun” but think of the money that would be save by the UK in terms of accommodation, welfare benefits and legal fees!

Fun fact, from here:

UK to pay $576 million in deal with France to combat illegal immigration | CNN

“UK to pay $576 million in deal with France to combat illegal immigration”.

That was an idea from the defeated Tory government of 2023.

“The deal was announced during a joint summit between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday.

The money will finance a new detention center for migrants in France and the deployment of 500 French security and support agents “to enable the fastest detection of attempted crossings” by small boats, a joint statement from the two countries said.”

Pay $575 million or disable all the “small boats” before or during their launch. Decisions, decisions!!!

Here’s some history, per Brave AI:

“The slaves liberated by the UK Navy, often referred to as "Liberated Africans," had several fates. Many were given the option to settle on St Helena, the remote British outpost in the South Atlantic where they were brought ashore, or they could choose to travel to other destinations such as the West Indies, Cape Town, or later, Sierra Leone.

However, many of the slaves had suffered terribly during their voyages, and due to the harsh conditions, a significant number died shortly after being freed. For instance, when HMS Waterwitch captured a slave ship in December 1840, 37 of the 245 rescued slaves died immediately or during the 13-day journey to St Helena.”

“It is estimated that between 1808 and 1869, the Royal Navy seized more than 1,600 slavers' ships globally and freed about 150,000 Africans shackled on board them.”

Different times and far larger numbers these days!

