Migrant crisis terror as small boat smugglers try stoning and burning police to death

“French police have been using an array of weapons to deter smugglers after coming under fierce criticism they do not do enough to prevent migrants making the perilous journey. The authorities argue such kit is needed to “neutralise” boats and stop smugglers putting migrants’ lives at risk. Rights groups argue against the tactics, but police this week revealed details about the violent methods smugglers use to avoid capture.”

“The same publication reported over 100 police officers and gendarmes have been injured since 2024. Police have admitted using defence bullet throwers, gas canisters and grenades aimed at disorientating smugglers in their efforts to thwart them.

“The Home Office said earlier this month that joint efforts by British and French authorities have stopped 40,000 crossing attempts since the last general election.

“A total of 41,472 migrants arrived in the UK last year after crossing the English Channel. This is the second highest annual figure on record. The total for last year was 13% higher than the figure for 2024, when 36,816 migrants made the journey. It was 41% higher than 2023’s total of 29,437 and 9% below the all-time high of 45,774 in 2022.

That’s over 124,000 in the last three years to 2025. – which begs the question, how many would have travelled to the northwest French coast or attempted the crossing without the aid of charities like Utopia56?

I suggest that the charities operating are not satisfying a need, they are creating it.

And the deeper question – when does charity cross into criminality?

It is surely a matter of time before ‘taxis’ from ports o the south ad east side of the Channel are put to use by huma trafficking gangs ‘aided and abetted by charities – from Brave AI:

The vast majority of small boat crossings from France to the UK originate from the Calais and Dunkirk regions , with increasing numbers launching from further south, including Dieppe (about 180 km south of Calais).

Zeebrugge and Ostend (Belgium) are not major departure points for migrant crossings; they are instead used as alternative ports for cross-Channel ferry traffic during disruptions, such as the 1980 French fishermen blockade.

Le Havre and Cherbourg are not currently reported as primary launch sites for migrant boats, though French authorities have increased patrols in these areas due to broader concerns about smuggling networks.

Smugglers increasingly use “taxi boats” to collect migrants offshore and transport them to larger vessels, and some boats are launched from estuaries or remote beaches far from major ports.

For the most accurate and up-to-date figures, the UK Home Office publishes daily provisional data on small boat arrivals, including the number of boats detected and migrants involved. As of January 2026, no arrivals were recorded on January 11–13 and 15–17, but 171 migrants arrived on January 14, and 317 on January 17, all in Dover. These crossings are typically from the Calais-Dunkirk corridor,

Here are several charities that operate freely around Calais and Dunkirk - From Brave AI:

“Utopia 56 is a French non-profit humanitarian association founded in November 2015 in response to the migrant crisis, particularly in the Calais Jungle. Its mission is to support exiled, displaced, and homeless people in France, regardless of their legal status, by meeting their urgent needs and advocating for their human rights.

“Operates across seven cities (including Paris, Tours, Lyon, and Lorient).

Mobilizes over 3,500 volunteers , with 200–350 active daily .

Has 8 branches , 15–20 salaried staff , and 25–30 volunteers in service civique .

Independent funding: Relies on individual donations (40%), corporate/foundation grants (20%), and support from other associations (35%)—rejects state funding to maintain autonomy.

“Care4Calais operates year-round, providing essential aid such as food, warm clothing, bedding, medical assistance, and social support—including language lessons and recreational activities—to refugees in Calais, Dunkirk, and surrounding areas.

“Refugee Community Kitchen provides hot, culturally appropriate meals daily and supports refugees with food distribution, while Help Refugees manages a key warehouse in Calais that sorts and dispatches donations of clothing, shelter, and hygiene supplies across France and to Greece and Turkey.

