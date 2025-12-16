From Brave AI:

“The UK unemployment rate rose to 5.1% in the three months to October 2025, marking the highest level since March 2021 and the highest reading outside the pandemic period in four years. This increase, which aligns with market expectations, reflects a weakening labour market, with total unemployment rising by 158,000 to 1.832 million, driven by increases among those unemployed for up to six months, 6–12 months, and over twelve months.

The UK unemployment rate increased from 5.0% in the three months to September to 5.1% in the three months to October 2025.

The rise in unemployment was accompanied by a decline in total employment, which fell by 16,000 to 34.226 million, marking the second consecutive quarterly decline.

The employment rate edged down to 74.9%, while the labour force participation rate remained unchanged at 79.0%.

Young workers were particularly affected, with the youth unemployment rate reaching 16% and the number of 18 to 24-year-olds out of work increasing by 85,000 in the quarter.

The ONS described the overall labour market as “subdued”, with muted hiring and a decline in payroll employment, while job vacancies remained broadly stable.

5.1% unemployment = 1.832 million people.

“The headline unemployment rate is calculated as the number of unemployed people divided by the total number of economically active people (those in employment plus those who are unemployed). People who are not working and not actively seeking work, or who are unable to start work within the next two weeks, are classified as economically inactive and are not counted as unemployed.

The 1.8 million classified as unemployed can be compared to the “sick list” of Brits.

“As of the latest data, 2.8 million people aged 16 to 64 in the UK are economically inactive due to long-term sickness, a record high.

Another million – not treated as unemployed.

“ This figure represents 6.6% of the working-age population and reflects a significant increase from pre-pandemic levels, with 688,000 more people out of the workforce since 2019.”

“While the term “permanently” is not formally used by the ONS, the data refers to individuals off work for more than four weeks due to long-term health conditions, which includes a wide range of physical and mental health issues.”

Those extra 688,000 people are not all suffering from long covid.

Regular readers will recall that I view these people as more likely suffering from the harms from the experimental c19 injections – especially the Astra Zeneca viral vector injection, but also the modified mRNA Moderna and Pfizer injections that probably crossed he blood/brain barrier and assaulted the heart and all vital organs and which turned th blood “toxic” with the infection of spike proteins and other adjuvants in he “vaccines” such as lipid nano particles.

The elevated “sick list is not a remnant of the bad flu that was C19 – I is the result of he injections mandated and “nudged” by he government.

Health authorities and regulators continue to refuse to even investigate ANY possible “cause and effect”.

That is my hypothesis for the increase I “sickness”.

That leaves the wilful acts of the Chancellor of the Exchequer in destroying the UK economy with massive tax increases via National Insurance Inheritance tax and business rate increases – compounded by changes to labour laws that have increased the minimum wage.

Labour thinks its welfare spending measures will left half a million kids out of poverty, how many has it consigned to poverty because of its competence in economic management? How man have been consigned to “energy poverty” because of “net zero” policies?

2026 projections:

The number of those permanently disabled will not decline – by definition – the current trajectory of the roll-out of mRNA injections/flu vaccines will only see this number increase. Moe people may even give up their stoicism and say “ I feel just like my mates” and join in the universal sickness benefit program.

The number will likely grow from 2.8 to 3 million.

The number of unemployed due to the wreckage created by the incompetence of “Rachel from accounts” is far more problematic for the economy.

It would not be irrational to expect a sharp increase from 1.8 million to well over 2 million and an unemployment rate of closer to 6% than 5% maybe even 7%.

Onwards!!!

