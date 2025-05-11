/In a familiar pattern, give a “progressive“ a false, easily disprovable lie and the lunatic fringe will cease upon it and ignore all progress.

We have seen the impact of their “group think” in all sorts of areas – from “climate change”, through the scamdemic, through protecting the heinous criminals that invade entire countries because of open borders – their deranged rants permeate every facet of society.

The results of “progressive” policies are evident for all to see. Promote corruption and fraud by stealing from the most vulnerable – the poor, the sick and the elderly by dumbing down as many people as possible.

They care as much about progress as a 6-year-old – and have the IQs to match.

Here’s one example in a 6-minute video:

Environmentalist Calls to Tear Down Dams Won’t Save Salmon But Will Waste Your Money

Tear down 4 dams in Washington State that supply as much energy as all the windmills in the State combined.

“End fossil fuels!” shout the environmentalists. They tell us to use “clean” energy… like wind, solar, and hydro power. But now politicians and activists want to DESTROY hydroelectric dams!? ———— To get our new weekly video from Stossel TV, sign up here:

Yes, activists targeted four dams on the Snake River in Washington State. They say the dams are driving, salmon extinct.

That’s just nonsense. “All you have to do is to go and look at the actual population numbers to know that’s absurd,” explains Todd Myers of the Washington Policy Center.

The environmentalists’ plans would waste billions and destroy tons of clean electricity. “We keep doing dumb things,” says Myers. “It’s more about feeling good than environmental results.”

You can’t fix stupid – but you can stop listening to lunatics.

