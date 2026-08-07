Taking a lead from the discussion in this one hour video here:

The Muppets Mouth Climate Propaganda — The Climate Realism Show #21

I thought I’d do a little background checking using Brave AI.

“Hansjörg Wyss is a major donor to progressive and Democratic-aligned causes in the United States, channeling hundreds of millions of dollars through his Wyss Foundation and the Berger Action Fund. His political giving is primarily facilitated through the Arabella Advisors network, specifically the Sixteen Thirty Fund and the New Venture Fund, which serve as vehicles for “dark money” donations that do not require public disclosure of the original donors.

Wyss’s political activities and donations focus on several key areas:

Supporting Democratic Candidates and Policies: He has donated over $208 million to groups that backed Democratic politicians, including President Joe Biden , and helped secure control of Congress. This includes funding for voter registration, mobilization, and opposition campaigns against Donald Trump and his judicial nominees.

Environmental and Climate Advocacy: A significant portion of his funding goes to environmental groups like the League of Conservation Voters (LCV) , Climate Power , and the Sierra Club . These organizations work to push aggressive green transition policies, protect public lands, and influence climate-related voter turnout.

Media and Information Influence: Wyss has funded media outlets and newsrooms, such as States Newsroom and the Courier Newsroom (owned by Acronym), which are accused by watchdogs of slanting news to favor Democrats. He also supports progressive media watchdogs and organizations that shape public debate.

Social and Judicial Issues: His donations support groups working on abortion rights, “Defund the Police” movements, and efforts to pack the Supreme Court. He has also funded organizations that challenge Republican gerrymandering efforts and promote redistricting reforms.

Despite being a Swiss citizen and thus legally prohibited from directly donating to U.S. political campaigns, Wyss uses these nonprofit structures to indirectly influence American politics and policy, a practice that has drawn scrutiny from conservative watchdog groups who label him the “new George Soros.”

“The Berger Action Fund, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit associated with Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, has directed the majority of its funds to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a major hub for liberal “dark money” managed by Arabella Advisors. Since 2016, the Berger Action Fund has donated approximately $339 million to left-leaning organizations, with the Sixteen Thirty Fund receiving over $265 million in total contributions.

The largest individual annual donations include:

Fiscal 2017: $48.5 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund.

Fiscal 2018: $41.1 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund.

Fiscal 2021: $42.5 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund and $20.3 million to the Fund for a Better Future .

Fiscal 2022: $35 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund and $19.8 million to the Fund for a Better Future.

Fiscal 2024 (April 2024–March 2025): $27 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, alongside $3 million to the ACLU and $2 million to the League of Conservation Voters.

In addition to its primary support for Sixteen Thirty Fund, the Berger Action Fund has provided significant grants to other progressive groups, including $15 million to the League of Conservation Voters, $5.75 million to the National Redistricting Action Fund, and millions to organizations like Indivisible, WorkMoney Inc., and Planned Parenthood. The fund reported remaining assets of $263.3 million as of March 2023.

“The Berger Action Fund is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., not Switzerland. It was founded in 2007 (originally as the Wyss Action Fund) and serves as the political advocacy arm of the Wyss Foundation, which is funded by Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss.

While Wyss is a Swiss citizen, the fund itself is a U.S. entity that steers his wealth into American politics and policy. To comply with U.S. laws prohibiting foreign nationals from directly contributing to political campaigns, Wyss channels donations through this network of nonprofits, including the Sixteen Thirty Fund and New Venture Fund, which are part of the Arabella Advisors network. The fund was renamed after Wyss’s sister, Susi Berger, a notable Swiss graphic artist.”

More on the Sixteen Thirty Fund:

“The Sixteen Thirty Fund is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., founded in 2009 that serves as a major hub for progressive “dark money” and fiscal sponsorship in American politics.

It is administered by Arabella Advisors and functions by incubating, financing, and providing administrative support to various left-leaning advocacy groups and “pop-up” campaigns, allowing them to operate under the Fund’s legal and tax-exempt status.

The organization is characterized as a significant source of undisclosed political spending, with a stated mission to support causes such as economic equity, health care access, climate solutions, and racial justice.

While it provides operational infrastructure to grassroots projects, it also directly funds political activities, including issue advocacy, ballot measure campaigns, and transfers to super PACs.

The Fund has been described by media outlets like The Atlantic and Politico as a “heavyweight” of Democratic dark money, having spent hundreds of millions of dollars in recent election cycles to support Democratic candidates and progressive policy goals.

I am sure that other like RealClear Politics have compiled far more up to date and detailed analysis – like this one from 3 years ago:

Swiss Billionaire Funnels Millions Through Arabella to Dems | RealClearPolitics

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