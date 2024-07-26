Forewarned is forearmed! If you hate numbers and have no interest in Watts of the kilo, mega, giga or tera kind, this article is not for you! I attempt to wade through some of the smoke and mirrors in play that obfuscate the truth and cause confusion – lots of ammunition for fact checkers and opportunities for expert readers to point out errors and clarifications!

Eighty per cent of the UK did not vote for the new Labour government in the UK but that is not stopping the kakistocracy that is the new Labour government from launching its damaging, useless and expensive plans – one of which is “green” energy.

Spot the difference:

One has three legs, and one has three arms – but aside from that, both cause human suffering.

From here:

What Height Are Wind Turbines Around The World? - Climatebiz

“Currently, the tallest wind turbine globally has an overall height (including blade length) of 800 feet. The turbine was built by Max Bögl Wind AG and is located in Germany.”

The “tripod” on the left is also much shorter at “only” 100 feet tall. The Statue of Liberty is only 300 feet tall; the Eiffel Tower is 1,100 feet tall. The world’s tallest lighthouses are between 200 and 300 feet List of tallest lighthouses - Wikipedia

There is plenty of evidence that onshore and offshore wind turbines wipe out entire species of animal life and pollute the environment with all sorts of toxic substances that “shear” from the blades.

Wind turbines generally stop working with winds of 40 mph or more – Force 8 and higher. How often are gale warnings of this magnitude issued during peak wind blowing seasons? Your guess is as good as mine – there are no easily found records for the North Sea, for example.

Here’s the latest example from Nantucket Island in the US, reported yesterday.

Company says manufacturing problem was behind wind turbine blade breaking off Nantucket Island (msn.com)

“GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik said on an earnings call Wednesday that insufficient bonding at one of its factories in Canada was responsible for the blade coming apart and that there was no indication of a design flaw. As a result, the company will reinspect all 150 blades that had been made at the factory.”

Oh, Canada!

“Parts of the blade, which is more than 100 meters (109 yards) long, began to fall into the ocean July 13 at the Vineyard Wind project and crews in boats and on beaches have been collecting truckloads of debris ever since. The company said that the debris consists of nontoxic fiberglass fragments and that any washing ashore are pieces of one square foot or less.”

Non-toxic fibreglass?

The Federal government took a different view!

Vineyard Wind shut down after turbine failure sends "sharp fiberglass shards" onto Nantucket beaches - CBS Boston (cbsnews.com)

“Several beaches were closed on Tuesday while crews worked to clean up "large floating debris and fiberglass shards" from the broken wind turbine blade off the coast of Martha's Vineyard. A total of six south shore Nantucket beaches were closed to swimming due to debris that washed ashore.”

Here are a couple of links that describe the “Operation Warped Turbine” that the howler monkeys in the Labour party are about to inflict as part of their overall plan to destroy the UK economy entirely and saddle it with even more mountains of debt:

How many more wind turbines will the UK build? - BBC News

“”50 gigawatts (GW) of the UK's electricity to be generated by offshore wind by the end of the decade - 5GW of which it's hoped will come from floating platforms in deeper seas off the UK coast.”

“There are now almost 11,500 wind turbines in the UK, external: - Onshore there are 8,827 turbines on 2,604 farms - Offshore there are 2,652 turbines on 43 farms - Together they produced 24% of UK electricity in 2020, although that fell to 21% in 2021 because of the wind conditions.”

From here:

UK power generation in 2020: Renewables up to 43% – pv magazine International (pv-magazine.com)

“With 13% of the U.K.'s electricity coming from offshore wind, and 11.1% from onshore turbines, the combined figure reached a record 24.1%, or 75.7 TWh, of U.K. generation in 2020.”

That works out at around 314 TWh in total production and compares with 290 TWh (290 billion kWh) of consumption from here Energy consumption in the United Kingdom (worlddata.info) – note that any problems with supply of electricity from wind turbines are greatly reduced when consumption (demand) drops and greatly increased when production (supply) drops – and vice versa. When consumption (demand) increases – as with the upcoming massive increase in demand from AI - or when production (supply) falls (major storms, shipping accidents (like Baltimore recently), blades flying off etc) - the back-up energy from hydrocarbons, needs to be immediately available to take up the slack.

A few caveats. From the BBC article “Together they produced 24% of UK electricity in 2020, although that fell to 21% in 2021 because of the wind conditions.”

More importantly, there is no mention of the hydrocarbon production that had to be kept o demand “at the ready” for when the amount of wind “power” was not available. Th wind does not always blow at sufficient speed or below maximum tolerated speeds for the wind turbines.

The BBC article says the plan is to generate 50 GWh from offshore wind – with 10% of that from “floating platforms” – presumably based on the designs of North Sea oil rigs which can reach 2,000 feet tall.

I am going to assume that the BBC reporters are, as usual, arithmetically and scientifically incompetent and what they meant to say was 50 TWh. Neither the BBC nor the Labour government probably has any idea of the difference.

· A Terawatt is 1,000,000,000,000 Watts – a trillion Watts = 1,000 Gigawatts · A Gigawatt = 1,000,000,000 Watts = a billion Watts = 1,000 Megawatts · A Megawatt = 1,000,000 Watts = a million Watts = 1,000 Kilowatts · A Kilowatt = 1,000 Watts – each Watt = the rate of consumption of energy in an electric circuit where the potential difference is one volt - and the current is one ampere.

S, assuming that the target is 50 TWh (and not 50 GWh) from offshore wind turbines – and 13% of around 300 TWh of supply being met currently with 2,652 offshore wind turbines – what does this mean in order for a target of 50 TWh in five years to be met?

Current supply (2020) 13% of 300 TWh – around 40 TWh from 2652 turbines = around 1.5 GWh per offshore wind turbine and around 1.7 TWh on average for each 43 offshore wind farms.

Seems awfully high.

From here:

Onshore vs offshore wind energy: what’s the difference? | National Grid Group

“The Hornsea Phase 2 offshore wind farm will become the largest wind farm in the world, when operational in 2022. It will generate 1.3GW of green energy from 165 x 8MW wind turbines, which is enough to supply 1.4 million homes.”

Recall that the UK has 30 million homes.

There’s those GWs again. Do they mean TW? Do we have to multiply the GW hourly rate by 365 days and 24 hours t make sese of the numbers? Surely not, that would equate to over 11 TW!!!

The average UK household consumes 2,700 kWh a year, so 1.4 million homes costume around 3.8 billion kWh – 3.8TWh.

There are around 30 million homes in the UK. This article does not address manufacturing, industrial and retail electricity needs.

One of us, probably me, needs serious help with how this reconciles!

All the while, any shortfall in supply of wind energy is being made up with supply from other sources – like natural gas – that costs a quarter to a fifth of the price of wind energy – or even less than a fifth the price.

Anyway, WITHOUT adjusting for that increase in supply from the world’s largest offshore wind farm at Hornsea, off the coast of Yorkshire facing the Noth Sea I England, the numbers could mean that the Marxist Labour government is looking to build just 10 TWh of capacity I the next five years (Target 50 TWh, current 40 TWh). A 25% increase in the number oof turbines and offshore wind farms in 2020 – 650 more turbines (from 2,650 in 2020) on 10 farms (from 42 offshore wind farms in 2020),

How much does an offshore wind turbine cost?

From here:

Wind Turbine Cost: Worth The Million-Dollar Price In 2022? (weatherguardwind.com)

Nobody knows! Far too much “smoke and mirrors”, but that article estimates “Typical cost is $1.3 million per megawatt (MW) of electricity-producing capacity “

Note those last two words – “producing capacity” – the turbines do NOT produce at capacity all the time – maybe 20% of the time or less. “Smoke and mirrors”/ Same with solar panels in the UK.

One TW = a million MW, so the extra ten TW = ten million MW

At 1.3 million per MW that works out at 1.3 TRILLIOB bucks!!!! Call it a trillion pounds – in five years – the UK already owes 3 trillion pounds that it will never pay backs!

This is what socialism looks like – control the means of production and distribution and completely fuck it up, like Biden (pardon my French).

The chances of the Socialist/Marxist Labour government reflecting on the “opportunity costs” of its “Net Zero” strategy with the likes of the Miliband moron anywhere near them is close to zero.

Imagine how much UK household energy bills could have been reduced over the decades had no “renewable energy” projects NOT been implemented? They would be less than a quarter of the current cause of energy poverty in the UK.

I have posted tables of the “price cap” on UK household energy bills like the one before:

The standing charge is a daily rate for connecting to the supply. The unit rate is per kWh.

Not a peep from anyone across the length and breadth of the UK about this price gouging resulting from “green energy” that causes energy poverty whilst revealing a fundamental flaw in energy policy and the lack of competition.

Neither is there a squeak about why, once bought and paid for with massive taxpayer subsidies, “renewable energy” is not completely FREE barring maintenance costs.

remind you of the roll-out of the C19 injections? Taxpayers fud the research, taxpayers pay for the manufacturing and taxpayers pay for the harms and damages and lack of efficacy! Oh and the legal costs for enquiries and challenges.

Just as they do i all fascist/Marxist/Socialist states!

Note that electricity cost FOUR TIMES gas and the standing charge is almost double. That is AFTER all the jiggery-pokery around subsidies for “green energy” and the fact that a lot of electricity is generated from much cheaper fossil fuels (60% of all household energy).

And yet, French energy companies like Eon have the bare faced cheek to advertise that Brits have the “opportunity” to pay the same price for 100% green energy as for the mixed energy when there is no opportunity to pay for energy sourced from hydrocarbons alone!!

Imagine if a supplier was PERMITTED to supply hydrocarbon only energy in the same way that “green energy” companies advertise ad supply their price-gouged “solutions”?

Let’s not go into the sunk costs over decades. If the extra ten TWh will cost 1.3 trillion bucks, how much has the first 75 TWh cost?

Here’s another take from the Expose-News.com on the device the Marxists are using to hide their control of production and distribution of energy AND the sequestration of land.

Starmer pushes ahead with a state-owned “green energy” investment company which will be devastating to nature – The Expose (expose-news.com)

“The establishment of Great British Energy (“GBE”) is a central part of the government’s green agenda, ultimately aiming to provide “clean” power by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050. Although Sir Keir Starmer is yet to announce details of GBE, he has announced a major partnership with The Crown Estate.

GBE will not produce energy. It will not supply energy. It will not add value to the country’s energy resources or infrastructure. It is an investment company. It is merely a vehicle through which the UK government will invest taxpayers’ money in “renewable” energy projects, such as wind farms.

Using all the fluffy language required to sell a defective product, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is attempting to get the public on board by describing GBE as being owned by the British people. This is disingenuous. What he means is it will be owned by the UK government even though it is funded by the people.

What Miliband is describing is socialism, where the government has ownership and direct control over industries and resources. Any form of socialist regime – which by nature increases government ownership, intervention and control – raises questions about efficiency, accountability and the balance between state control and individual rights and freedoms. “

One last point. The Marxists could not care one jot for the environmental impact, carbo emissions or the impact on life in the seas and oceans – or on land. The UK National Socialist Marxists, like the Democratic Party in the US - believe in exterminating all sea mammals, natural habitats and areas of outstanding natural beauty – whether that whales, dolphins, fish, molluscs, birds, bees, stoats, weasels, foxes, badgers or whatever. They believe that importing what is necessary to cover the shortfalls od essentials required to feed the population and provide its energy from countries that specialise I huma rights abuses with o environmental concerns is just fine. Ask them what the CO2 emissions are for each wind turbine (or solar panel). You will be greeted with a blank stare (because, as with C19 injections this space is intentionally left blank).

I will end with this story, once again from Nantucket:

Nantucket Current | Entangled Right Whale Spotted 15 Miles South Of…

“An entangled right whale was spotted 15 miles south of Nantucket on Wednesday by the New England Aquarium, and scientists believe the critically endangered whale known as "Snow Cone" is dying.”

Resembles the fate of the UK. no?

Onwards!!!

