From here:

Fifa mass book hotel rooms in World Cup host city - before being forced to cancel 75 per cent over lack of interest

Wel, one man’s disaster is another man’a opportunity! If you fancy watching Aregentina, Austria or the Netherland (or Ecuador, Curacao or Algeri you might be able to secure bargain hotel stay!

From here:

https://www.kansascity.com/sports/fifa-world-cup/article315963661.html

June 20: Ecuador vs Curaçao in Group E match, 7 p.m. on FS1 June 25: Netherlands vs. Tunisia in Group F match, 6 p.m. on Fox 4 June 27: Algeria vs. Austria in Group J match, 9 p.m. on FS1

Maybe even a last 32 or a quarter final?

July 3: Round of 32 match, 8:30 p.m. on Fox 4 July 11: Quarterfinal match, 8 p.m. on Fox 4

Argentina v Algeria cheapest ticket as around $850 – so there is that! Haha.

Argentina vs Algeria Tickets | 2025/26 | Ticket-Compare.com

Onwards!

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