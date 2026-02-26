From here:

The Gatestone Institute has its biases but it uses logic and reason to make its case. In this article we have this:

Before the July 2023 elections, Sánchez promised a bold progressive agenda: mass public housing construction, reducing the working week to 37.5 hours, large minimum wage hikes, slashing healthcare waiting lists with binding maximum times, free public transport for youth, and expanded public education.

Critically, delivery on these massive flagship promises has been dismal to date: virtually no new public housing built, prices soaring, the work-week reduction defeated in parliament, real wages eroded by inflation, and chronic healthcare waiting lists unchanged.”

The same ‘issues’ bedevil the other countries/blocs in the EU, UK, Australia, Canada et al that have adopted Marxist/Socialist dogma. Trump is acting to reverse this infection in the US, but the skyrocketing national debt resulting from past vote buying by Democrats and left leaning Rinos is proving a high hurdle to overcome.

I frequently refer o the EU as the UESR – the Union of European Socialist Republics – which has significant parallels to the (centrally planned and) collapsed USSR.

The signs of corruption are rife – echoing the charges of misconduct in public office for VIP’s in the UK.

Recall ttha EU Commission President van der Leyen faces charges of dealing in billions of c19 ‘vaccines by text:

“In February 2021, as the EU faced vaccine shortages due to AstraZeneca’s production issues, von der Leyen personally negotiated a €35 billion deal with Pfizer for 1.8 billion doses via text messages and calls with CEO Albert Bourla.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has an ongoing investigation into the vaccine procurement process, adding to the legal and political pressure on her leadership.

Christine LaGarde, The President of the European central bank is a negligent criminal:

“In December 2016, a French court found her guilty of negligence in approving a €404 million payout to businessman Bernard Tapie during her time as France’s finance minister.”

VIP’s!

The Spanish government is corrupt to its core:

“First comes the Koldo-Ábalos scandal involving irregular public contracts, illegal commissions, and bribes linked to public-works contracts, totaling several hundred million euros.

Several figures are particularly implicated.

Former Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalos, a close ally of Sánchez, is in pre-trial detention for criminal organization, corruption, embezzlement, and influence peddling.

Koldo García, Ábalos’s former adviser, is a central figure in the scheme. He too is in pre-trial detention and under prosecution.

Santos Cerdán, former secretary of organization of the PSOE and Ábalos’s successor, is under investigation and was detained for corruption in public-works contracts. The Civil Guard is examining 22 contracts, worth €355 million, that were allegedly manipulated by favoritism.

Added to this are the cases involving Sánchez’s own family. Begoña Gómez, his wife, was formally charged with influence peddling, corruption in business, embezzlement of public funds, misappropriation, and illegally practicing a regulated profession, in a case that was opened in April 2024. In August 2025, the probe was extended to include her advisor Cristina Álvarez.

The investigation into Gómez has been extended until at least April 2026 and continues with active measures, including February 2026 requests to the Interior Ministry for travel records of Gómez and Álvarez since 2018 (covering destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Congo, Guinea, and Russia), access to emails, and Civil Guard reports.

David Sánchez, the prime minister’s brother, is also being prosecuted, for influence peddling and malfeasance in connection with his employment at the Badajoz Provincial Council. “The prime minister faces multiple legal challenges this year that could lead to the downfall of his family, his party, and his government,” summarizes Spanish daily El Mundo.”

The mayor of New york and his sycophants are off to a similar start

I will end with a tweet – h/ t (CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

Be sure o scroll down for all the anti-Somali memes!

