From here (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

CNN is also is famously left wing, but nevertheless here’s what it found:

AI could breach government and business defenses in months, US and its intelligence partners warn | CNN

“AI models capable of launching major cyberattacks that could overwhelm the defenses of governments and businesses are months – not years – away, an international alliance of intelligence agencies warned in a joint statement.

“The Five Eyes grouping, comprising the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, urged governments and corporate leaders to “act now” to improve their defenses against sophisticated cyber threats.”

““What it was saying is that in an age of AI, breaches will occur. It’s not a matter of if, but when, so it’s important to get prepared now,” Olivia Shen, director of the Strategic Technologies Program with the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney, told CNN.

The US administration’s broad directive against Anthropic’s Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models was one of the furthest-reaching actions a government has taken in response to the advanced capabilities of an AI model.”

“AI models are advancing at warp speed, and independent assessments have shown some models are now reaching expert levels of cyber capability. That pace has seemingly left lawmakers attempting to put in guardrails fighting a losing battle.”

How long before AI platforms tilt towards malicious intent to exploit taxpayer funded businesses for the advantage of their parent owners?

SpaceX anyone?

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