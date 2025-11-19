From here:

“The video claims that physicians are being coerced into suggesting assisted suicide to patients, transforming hospitals into environments where promoting life could cost a doctor their job.

This narrative aligns with a growing body of evidence from conservative voices highlighting how Canada’s euthanasia program, legalized in 2016, has spiraled into a system that targets the “unwanted”—the disabled, the poor, veterans, and potentially even children—under the guise of compassion.

I can see the “merits” of ending a life that has no possibility of recovery and is In constant pain.

There are “issues though.

From the article:

“According to reports, euthanasia has become the fifth-leading cause of death in Canada, with numbers rising thirteenfold since legalization. In 2023 alone, over 15,000 Canadians died via MAID, representing more than 4% of all deaths nationwide.

Critics argue this explosive growth isn’t organic but driven by government policies that pressure healthcare providers to offer death as a routine option, even when alternatives like palliative care or disability support could alleviate suffering.”

“MAID is killing Canadians who aren’t terminally ill — but merely disabled or lonely.”

More in the article, plus a couple of videos.

He issue is a global one. From Brave AI I seems, wherever socialism is dominant.

From Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assisted_suicide

“While assisted suicide is not legal in all countries, it is legal under certain circumstances in some countries including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Luxembourg, Australia, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and parts of the United States. The constitutional courts of Colombia, Estonia and Italy have legalized assisted suicide, but their legislatures have not yet legislated or regulated the practice.”

In the US (from Brave AI:

“As of 2025, physician-assisted suicide, also known as medical aid in dying (MAID), is legal in twelve U.S. jurisdictions: California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.

“In 2024, Colorado reported 510 prescriptions for aid-in-dying medication, with 313 dispensed by pharmacies.

Oregon, which has had a law since 1997, reported 4,881 prescriptions written and 3,243 deaths from ingestion of the medication by January 25, 2025.

California’s 2023 annual report documented 6,516 prescriptions issued and 4,287 deaths from the medication between June 9, 2016, and December 31, 2023.

Washington reported 545 prescriptions dispensed and 427 deaths in 2023. Vermont recorded 85 prescriptions filled and 72 patient deaths between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2023.

Despite the legality in these states, the practice remains controversial. A 2018 Gallup poll found that 72% of Americans supported laws allowing patients to seek physician assistance in ending their lives. However, the practice is still illegal in the majority of U.S. states, and the legal landscape continues to evolve with ongoing litigation and legislative efforts.

Probably more killed than by Canada in the last ten years!

In Australia, per Brave AI:

“Voluntary assisted dying (VAD), often referred to as assisted suicide in public discourse, is legal in all Australian states and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), but not in the Northern Territory.

Victoria was the first state to pass VAD laws in 2017, with the legislation coming into effect on 19 June 2019. Since then, all other states and the ACT have implemented similar laws: Western Australia (1 July 2021), Tasmania (23 October 2022), Queensland (1 January 2023), South Australia (31 January 2023), New South Wales (28 November 2023), and the ACT (3 November 2025).

Th UK is moving rapidly to pass its version of MAID

“Assisted suicide is currently illegal in the United Kingdom under the Suicide Act 1961, which makes it an offence to aid, abet, counsel, or procure another person’s suicide, with a potential penalty of up to 14 years’ imprisonment. Euthanasia is also illegal across the UK under the Homicide Act 1957 and could be prosecuted as murder or manslaughter.

“A significant development occurred in November 2024 when the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, passed its second reading in the House of Commons by a vote of 330 to 275.

This bill, which has since been amended by a committee of MPs, proposes a legal framework for assisted dying in England and Wales for terminally ill adults with a life expectancy of six months or less.

Key provisions include requiring two independent medical assessments, a 14-day waiting period after approval, and the involvement of a three-person panel—comprising a senior legal figure, a psychiatrist, and a social worker—to oversee applications. The bill also includes safeguards such as the right to opt out for healthcare professionals, a ban on advertising, and a requirement for doctors to discuss palliative care options.

The bill now moves to the House of Lords for further scrutiny, and if passed, would take effect within four years of enactment.

There ‘s no discussion on the reasons that people want assistance In committing suicide.

I suspect that thee are significant numbs poisoned d by the experimental C19 “vaccines” who would prefer death to a life 0f constant suffering.

What are th thresholds for the costs of treatment to alleviate and even cure conditions leading to the suicidal thoughts of an individual?

“Other parts of the British Isles have taken different approaches: the Isle of Man passed its Assisted Dying Bill in March 2025, with implementation expected by 2027, while Jersey approved similar plans in May 2024, with rules potentially taking effect from summer 2027.

Internationally, assisted dying is legal in several countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada, Spain, Colombia, and parts of Australia and New Zealand, with varying eligibility criteria.

Perhaps I am being harsh by recalling the experiments and “final solutions’) enforced by other national socialists (Nazis) in the Second World War.

