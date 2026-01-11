In an opening salvo, The EU has fined X over £100 million pounds for it use of blue check marks.

There is a Global campaign underway, headed by the communists in the United Nations

“UN General Assembly Expands Global Censorship The resolution—the first version of which was adopted two years ago with support from the Biden administration —ratifies the global censorship regime launched by the U.S. State Department, U.S. Intelligence agencies, and the European Union to suppress political narratives disliked by elites



”The United Nations has advanced initiatives that critics argue constitute a move toward global internet censorship, particularly through the adoption of the Global Principles for Information Integrity and the Digital Global Compact.

These frameworks, promoted by the UN Secretary-General and supported by several member states, aim to combat misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech, but opponents claim they enable centralized control and suppress dissenting views under the guise of safeguarding information integrity.”





“EU slaps Elon Musk’s X with massive £105M fine over blue check scandal

“At the centre of the Commission’s decision is the use of X’s blue checkmark system, which previously represented verified identities but was reconfigured under Musk to be offered to anyone willing to pay for a subscription.

Under EU rules, deceptive design features that mislead users about verification status are forbidden, and Brussels ruled that X’s system does exactly that. “

‘This deception exposes users to scams, including impersonation frauds, as well as other forms of manipulation by malicious actors,’ regulators said in their announcement.

“According to commission officials, the fine reflects multiple breaches of the DSA, which is a body of codes enforcing transparency, accountability and safety of digital platforms for users across the European bloc. It covers all online intermediaries and imposes very strict obligations on very large online platforms such as X.

“n-compliance decision against X since the DSA came into effect in 2023.

The fine was imposed due to three violations: €45 million for introducing a “deceptive” blue tick verification system that allows users to pay for the badge without meaningful identity verification, €35 million for lack of transparency in its advertising practices, and €40 million for failing to provide researchers with required access to public data.

DSA is the Digital Services Act passed to trap free speech platforms in complex regulations that serve no useful purpose other than to protect the ruling bureaucracy from transparency and facts.

Look how the reporting I the embedded article inverts this feature and projects its biases/lies onto the X platform.

“In a third blow to the DSA, X was found to have limited external access to its public data for researchers, hampering independent research into trends such as the spread of misinformation and systemic risks. The Commission stated that barriers to research run counter to the DSA’s aim of fostering transparency and public oversight.”

https://phemex.com/news/article/uk-canada-and-australia-mull-joint-ban-on-elon-musks-x-52657

“The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia are reportedly considering a coordinated effort to ban Elon Musk’s social media platform, X.

This potential move comes amid growing concerns over the platform’s influence and regulatory compliance in these countries.

The discussions are in the preliminary stages, and no official decision has been made yet. The governments are evaluating the implications of such a ban and its impact on users and the broader digital landscape.”

“The UK is hoping to build an ­informal “coalition of decency” in its response to Grok and X after the chatbot began enabling users to create non-­consensual sexualised images of women and children.”

““The Online Safety Act includes the power to apply to the courts to block services from being accessed in the United Kingdom if they refuse to comply with UK law,” she said. “If we reach a point where Ofcom decides to use them, they will have the full support of this government.”

TH UK’s Online Safey Act is (more or less) a UK verbatim version of the EU’s Digital Services Act – an example of the EUSR STILL setting regulations and Laws In the UK.

UK Government Video Game Warns Kids They May Be TERRORISTS For Questioning Mass Migration - modernity

“In a chilling move, the UK government has rolled out a taxpayer-funded video game that paints every curious teenager as a potential far-right extremist.

The “Pathways” game, backed by the Home Office’s Prevent counter-terrorism program, threatens young players with referrals to anti-terror experts simply for questioning unchecked mass migration or engaging with online debates about British identity.”

“The game, developed by Shout Out UK with funding from Prevent, targets 11- to 18-year-olds. Players guide a character named Charlie—using “they” pronouns—through everyday scenarios that quickly spiral into warnings of extremism.

“Even researching immigration statistics online is portrayed as a gateway to danger, bombarding players with material on the “replacement” of white people. Joining a protest against “the changes that Britain has been through in the last few years and the erosion of British values” nearly ends in arrest, with the revelation that it “seemed to be more about racism and anti-immigration than British values and honouring fallen veterans.”

The Labour government is pursuing the chatbot feature of Gr0k that allows the creation of nude r partially clothed facsimiles of ay photograph.

This feature is available on most, if not all platforms that compete with X and has been a feature of “Photoshop” for decades.

What we are seeing is a socialist move to control content – if that content conflicts with the current socialist “woke” dogma.

The EU, Australia, Canada and th UK are all sci\list regimes, hence they pursue the current dogma of

“ we believe in “free speech…but…”

which of course means “free speech they approve of”.

Global socialism is being forced on the entire planet via a network of socialists – much like the Muslim brotherhood attempts to force Sharia law on the entire planet via a network of Muslims.

The Marxist UK government has already gone much further than simply banning free speech platforms and is pursuing its own indoctrination program that praises “wokery” and potentially criminalizes pro-Trump, anti- uncontrolled immigration – especially of Muslims.

“Last week Keir Starmer said an update of Grok – an AI tool which allows users to alter clothed images of women and children by making them appear in bikinis and sexually suggestive poses – was “disgraceful… disgusting, and it’s not to be tolerated”.

“Ofcom, the media watchdog with responsibility for online safety, is undertaking a quickfire ­investigation, expected to conclude as early as this week. The prime minister said he had told the regulator that “all options (should) be on the table”.

“Technology secretary Liz Kendall said ﻿Ofcom would have her “full support” if it decided to block the platform owned by Elon Musk.

“block “equals ban X”!!!

“No business model should be built on the exploitation and abuse of women and children,” Kendall told The Observer.

“The Online Safety Act includes the power to apply to the courts to block services from being accessed in the United Kingdom if they refuse to comply.

Next step in the Marxist censorship plot– the arrest and imprisonment of anyone who draws a picture of a famous male or female personality or prophet – clothed or naked, badly or in caricature!

Expect a new music phenomenon called “the dance of the pearl “clutchers” to hit the streets in every socialist city in the West!

Pathetic and puerile!

