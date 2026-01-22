From here:

True scale of Rachel Reeves’s tax raid revealed in HMRC’s data dump

“New HMRC figures have unveiled the true scale of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s tax raids, as receipts increased sharply last year. The latest bulletin from the tax authority reveals that PAYE Income Tax and National Insurance contributions totalled £347.8 billion between April and December 2025 - £36.3 billion more than the same period last year.”

Watch out though. The £36.3 billion more number cited in the MSN article may be in error!

From the horse’s mouth here:

HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions for the UK (monthly bulletin) - GOV.UK

“Gross HMRC Tax & NICs receipts for April 2025 to December 2025 are £658.0 billion, which is £50.6 billion higher than the same period last year.”

Th Treasury states £50.6 billion, rather than £36.3 billion – an extra £14.3 billion – maybe it’s a typo or a different definition!? A even larger difference in the total of PAYE AD NIC receipts - £658 v 348 billion! Who knows!

That’s the revenue side of the ledger – taxes up by around 1. Per cent of th UK’s 3 trillion pound GDP – not conducive to growth!

On the spending side – from Brave AI:

“Central government’s current expenditure for the financial year to December 2025 was provisionally estimated at £828.9 billion, which is £58.2 billion (7.6%) more than in the same nine-month period a year ago.

Revenue (taxes and national insurance) up £51 billion – spending up by £58 billion. An increase in the cash deficit of £7 billion.

UK GDP growth has not increased in the 9 months to December 2025, which makes it all rather pointless!

Onwards!

PLEASE take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested. You may also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above here): https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan