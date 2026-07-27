Another recent headline:

Three women stabbed in Paris in latest attack by an Islamist extremist

Pregnant woman among three stabbed in the street in random Paris knife rampage

“A PREGNANT woman is among three victims who have been stabbed in a horrific knife rampage in Paris.

This follows the vehicle attack on the Pride parade in Berlin a few days ago that left one dead, 29 injured and the perpetrator hunted down and shot by German police.

Suspect in German Pride attack killed in firefight with police | AP News

From here:

Left-Wing Activists Rush To Defend Islamic Migrants After Attack On Berlin Pride Parade | ZeroHedge

“When a minority or migrant commits a heinous crime against a white person, activist groups organize protest events against “whiteness”, as if white people are liable for the actions of minorities.

When attacks on LGBT groups are committed by Muslim suspects, progressives often step in and protest: Not against Islam, but against western conservatives as the cause of the violence. The slaughter at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida is often associated with US conservative movements; the fact that the perpetrator (Omar Mateen) was Muslim is completely washed over.

Someone else is always the culprit and leftists and their “allies” always escape scrutiny.

Now, we see the same pattern in Germany where a Muslim (Abdul Ballout) was shot and killed after ramming a vehicle through a pride parade, killing one person and injuring 29 others. Leftists are desperate to divert attention away from the Islamic issue and they are brazenly blaming conservatives for the attack.

The organizers of the parade have made a public statement admonishing anyone who points out that the attack once again proves that Muslim immigration into Europe is a problem. They assert that the attempted mass murder should not be used to “create division” and at no point did they cite Islam as a potential motivating ideology.

“Activists have rushed to social media to scapegoat the right wing. In many cases, simply acknowledging the connections between constant attacks in Europe and the mass immigration of third worlders is treated as a trigger for further violence. In other words, the more conservatives point out the source of the threat, the more responsible they are for the violence against LGBT groups.

“Of course, Christians in Europe are also the regular targets of attack by Muslim migrants. Numerous Christmas festivals in Germany have been cancelled in recent years for this very reason. Muslims keep driving trucks into them and killing people. But that’s of no concern to progressives, and neither is the murder of their fellow activists. They simply cannot allow conservatives to be right about immigration.

“That’s right, whenever these attacks occur, leftists are hoping it was a white conservatives behind the wheel or on the trigger, but this is rarely the case. When it’s one of their own or a migrant, they call for unity and intersectionality and shift the blame.

It’s obvious that the multicultural agenda is more important to progressive leaders than the LGBT agenda. If the woke left actually gets what they want (which is total invasion of the west by the third world) many of their supposed principles will face elimination by those same migrants. Leftists don’t care. What they want is to burn the west to the ground. The ends justify the means.

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