Do you live near a solar panel plantation? Perhaps you better make sure your emergency services are aware of the risks posed and have plans in place!

From here on 1 October 2024:

I’ve seen how Ed Miliband’s net zero dream turns into a nightmare. It will destroy Britain (yahoo.com)

“Breaking news: a fire at a giant solar farm in East Anglia is raging out of control after a lithium-ion battery is believed to have failed, causing an explosion. Two nearby villages were evacuated last night as toxic gases, vapours and particulates filled the air. Fire chiefs warned residents who had not been evacuated to stay indoors. “

Here’s how Brave AI described it – censorship of details is operating!

“East Anglia Solar Farm Fire

A significant fire has occurred at a large solar farm in East Anglia, causing damage and disruption. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and environmental impact of such facilities.

Key Details

· The solar farm, located in West Suffolk, was approved by Energy Security Secretary Ed Miliband last year despite local opposition. · The fire is believed to have damaged the integrity of neighboring containers, potentially releasing hazardous pollutants like hydrogen fluoride. · Firefighters initially advised “letting it burn” or using large volumes of water to cool the surrounding modules, but this approach was deemed problematic due to limited water availability on site.

Previous Controversy

The solar farm’s approval was met with criticism from local residents and some politicians, including former Conservative MPs Matt Hancock and Lucy Frazer. They had opposed the scheme citing safety concerns.

Comparison to Other Incidents

This fire is not an isolated incident. A similar blaze occurred at a Lidl distribution centre in Peterborough in February 2024, involving solar panels on the roof. Additionally, lithium battery fires at solar farms can emit hazardous pollutants and cause serious burns.

Ongoing Investigation

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation is underway. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety and environmental sustainability of large-scale solar farms.”

A backstory from a few months ago:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/clmydgke2mko

“Campaigners opposed to a 2,500-acre solar farm said they were "shell-shocked" after the plan was approved by the secretary of state for energy, external.

Sunnica's £600m energy farm on the Cambridgeshire-Suffolk border was given the green light on Friday.

Opponents say the scheme takes some of the most productive land in the UK out of use, while ignoring alternative sites such as south-facing commercial roof space.

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero says the "benefits of the proposed development outweigh its adverse impacts".

What will the plonkers at the new “ministry of Idiots” put I their press release?

Someone call Professor Peter Edwards, emeritus professor of inorganic chemistry at Oxford University.

Onwards!!!

