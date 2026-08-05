Levels of government debt represent the annual fiscal deficts accumulated over decades.

Each annual deficit represents a deliberate over spending of taxes by the incumbent government of any political persuasion.

There have been a few significant jolts to levels in the last few decades – the Great Financial crisis of 2008 and the C19 fiscal response of 2020.

These ‘shocks saw leaps of 10% or more in levels of national debt from annual fiscal deficits.

The ‘net zero’ scam is persistent and on-going and continues to place a huge burden on the fiscal position of western governments and the financial burden imposed on citizens. Only the US has recognised the criminal racket that is the national government response to the criminal racket that is ‘net zero’.

Levels of government debt amongst developed economies:

From Brave AI:

United States: $40.7 trillion, the highest total worldwide, exceeding the combined debt of China, Japan, the UK, and France. China: $22.3 trillion. Japan: $9.0 trillion. United Kingdom: $4.4 trillion. France: $4.3 trillion. Italy: $3.8 trillion. Germany: $3.5 trillion. India: $3.5 trillion. Canada: $2.8 trillion. Brazil: $2.5 trillion.

Based on 2026 IMF projections, the world’s largest economies ranked by debt-to-GDP ratio are:

Japan : 204.4% (highest globally; sustained by domestic investor base)

Singapore : 171.9% (high gross debt but effectively zero net debt; AAA-rated)

Italy : 138.4% (major European economy with deep euro bond markets)

Greece : 136.9% (recovered from peaks above 200%)

United States : 125.8% (largest absolute debt at $40.7 trillion , but lower ratio due to reserve currency status)

France : 118.4%

Canada : 110.7%

United Kingdom : 103.6%

China: 106.9% (mostly domestic debt; local government stress noted)

While the US holds the highest total debt in absolute terms, Japan carries the heaviest burden relative to its economic output. European nations like Italy and Greece remain significantly more indebted relative to GDP than the US or China, whereas Germany maintains a lower ratio due to constitutional fiscal constraints.

Interest burden as percent of GDP

“ Japan : The government spends around half (50%) of its total tax revenue on servicing its massive public debt. Despite this high ratio, yields on 10-year bonds remain low (under 1%).

United States : The U.S. spends 3.9% of GDP on interest payments (as of 2023), which is the highest share among major advanced economies. While the U.S. collects approximately 31% of GDP in revenue, the exact percentage of that revenue dedicated to interest is not calculated in the text, though the high debt-to-GDP ratio (125.8% in 2025) and rising interest costs suggest a significant portion of federal revenue is consumed by debt service.

Other Major Economies: Countries like Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, and South Korea spend less than 1% of GDP on interest, indicating a much lower burden relative to their economic output, though specific revenue percentages are not provided.

The cost of serving national debt is taking an increasing share of taxes raised – once interest takes more than is raised by taxation economies will collapse completely.

The central banks of major economies have engaged in ‘stimulus packages in the form of Negative Interest Rate(NIRP) and Zero Interest Rtae policies to cope with the impacts of the GFC. Here ia where they have ended up today:

Major economies Central bank ‘reserves – what’s the point of them?

US:

From here:

System Open Market Account Holdings of Domestic Securities - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

THE NY Fed holds over 6 trillion bucks worth of securities – mostly government debt. Every year the NY Fed pays the interest earned and any p/l to the US Treasury.

The US Treasury owes40 trillion

US Debt Clock Live: U.S. National Debt Clock

You might ask why doesn’t the NY Fed simply give the bonds it holds back to the US treasury and reduce the national debt to 34 Trillion. Good question – a simple exchange of letters would suffice. There would be all sorts of busted blood vessels in the repo market, but in the same way that th injection of 40 trillion bucks has caused inflation of100% over the life of the NIRP/ZIRP policy intervention period .

“Milton Friedman famously stated that “inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon,” meaning that persistent, economy-wide inflation is caused only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output.

For the UK

“https://debt-clock.org/

£3,003,494,125,766

“As of mid-2026, the Bank of England holds approximately 18% of UK government gilts.

So around half a trillion pounds worth. Why not cancel them and reduce national debt to 2.5 trillion pounds?

EU debt clock:

https://eudebtclock.net/

15.1 trillion euros or US$17.5 trillion @1 eur= 1.16 us dollars.

Japan:

“As of June 2026, the Bank of Japan held approximately ¥518.3 trillion in Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), marking a decline of ¥12.5 trillion in the second quarter of 2026.

“The BOJ currently owns about 49% of all JGBs sold in the market, with total assets on its balance sheet standing at ¥639.6 trillion.

Same question.

So-How can national debt be reduced

Well the ONLY way to rationally reduce eleveld of national debt is to produce annual fiscal surpluses – at the same rate as they have been accrued over the last four decades. Spending would need to be reduced by 55 or taxes increased by 5% to produce the relevant 2-3% annual fiscal surpluses.

Another way would be to EARN mor money that the interest burden.

This possibility intrigues mw as in past life I was part of a team of people whose job was to identify excess returns abovea benchmark with the lest risk after fees!

For example, a manger could be hired who was given a mandate of beating 90-day LIBOR by 4-5% per annum -within a risk budget of 8-10% per annum delivering an information ratio of 0.5. Anything higher would result in the manager simply ONLY managing his own personal wealth and NOT yours!

Investment managers manage trillions of dollars of client funds, so do large global banks- they manage their clients funds/balance sheets with the same motivation (beasting cost of fund/benchmarks.

So- why not hire banks/investment managers to beat th cost of funds (average coupon of outstanding government debt) by a margin of, say, 1-4% per annum within a risk budget of 2-8% per annum.

Those interested can look up information ratios (annualized monthly excess return/standard deviation of that monthlyexcess return.

How to earn more than the interest on debt

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