The UK has a housing, prison overcrowding and illegal migrant problem.

This article suggests that, at least, these issues could be solved, albeit temporarily using 3D printers and bar codes!

Here’s a lesson in an integrative approach to building an airport:

From here:

Guangdong Airport Authority Delivers the Largest Reconstruction and Expansion Project in China’s Civil Aviation Airport Construction - Construction & Property News

“It is the first project in China to plan intelligent construction and integrate smart operation and maintenance in advance, during the construction stage,”

Building The Future of Construction with 2D Codes | Construction UK Magazine

“The construction industry is under increasing pressure to improve efficiency, embrace more sustainable practices and reduce waste. Currently, it is estimated to produce around one third of the world’s total waste and remains, according to McKinsey & Company, one of the least digitised industries, resulting in slower productivity growth, higher costs, and inefficiencies. And, while the recognition for digital transformation is there, actual adoption remains slow – not least due to the industry’s complex ecosystem and cautious approach to change.

Maybe that has got your mental juices flowing!

Let’s go one step further and examine another recnt technology – 3D printing:

Using Brave AI:

“Qatar is currently constructing the world’s largest 3D-printed building, a project that will eventually surpass all previous records. UCC Holding and Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) are building two public schools using custom COBOD BODXL printers, with each school spanning 20,000 square meters (part of a 40,000-square-meter total initiative for 14 schools).”

“Key details on the record-holding projects include:

Current Largest (Under Construction): The Qatar schools are 40 times larger than the previous record holder, utilizing massive printers the size of a Boeing 737 hangar to extrude concrete in organic, desert-inspired forms.

Previous Largest Record Holder: The Printed Farms equestrian facility in Wellington, Florida , held the title with a total floor area of 10,105 square feet (approx. 940 square meters ). Completed in August 2023 using a COBOD BOD2 printer, it was designed to withstand hurricanes and features a cavity wall for natural cooling.

Tallest Records: The Tor Alva tower in Mulegns, Switzerland , stands as the tallest 3D-printed structure at 30 meters (98.5 feet), featuring load-bearing concrete columns. Previously, a 3-story villa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia , built by Dar Al Arkan with a COBOD printer, held the height record at 9.9 meters .

Notable Large-Scale Projects: The Wave House data center in Heidelberg, Germany, is recognized as Europe’s largest 3D-printed building at 600 square meters. The Dubai Municipality administrative building, built by Apis Cor, was previously cited as the largest at 640 square meters before being surpassed by the Florida barn.

Ah, the COBOD BOD2 printer.

From here:

3d Printing in Construction: COBOD and the BOD2

“At its most simple, COBOD provides macro-scale construction-grade printers to construction companies around the world.

The BOD2, their most advanced printer, is a modular system. The basis of the printer is a central gantry to which several modules can be attached.

The gantry style of printer, as opposed to the robotic arm style printer, is more user-friendly, allowing construction firms to access the benefits of 3D printing in construction without the need for specialised training.

Hmm. Let’s step back and consider how long it would take to build 1,000 2-bed houses using a 3D printer.

From Brave AI:

“The time required to build a 3D-printed house varies significantly based on whether you are measuring just the printing of the concrete shell or the total completion time. The actual printing of the concrete structure typically takes between 24 hours and 3 days, with some small shelters printed in as little as 30 minutes.”

30 -3 daysminutes for basic structure?

“However, the entire construction process from start to finish usually takes 2 to 6 weeks. This broader timeline accounts for necessary post-printing steps that the “24-hour” headlines often exclude, such as:

Second-fix installations : Installing windows, doors, plumbing, electrical wiring, and HVAC systems.

Insulation and finishing : Adding insulation (like Lavacrete), interior finishes, and smart-home technology.

Site preparation and curing: Time for foundation work, material transportation, and concrete curing between layers.

While traditional construction can take several months to years, 3D printing accelerates the structural phase dramatically, though the final habitability still requires standard construction timelines for interior systems.

Ok, maybe a few months.

Let’s test for volumes of, say, 1,000 2bed houses:

“Using the most optimistic, large-scale batch production model demonstrated by 14Trees, 10 printers could build 1,000 identical 2-bedroom houses in approximately 100 weeks (if limited to one house per week per printer) or potentially as fast as 10-14 weeks if utilizing the peak 18-hour wall-printing speed in a highly optimized, continuous-shift operation without downtime for reconfiguration.

However, industry experts note that total completion time (including foundation, roofing, plumbing, and electrical) typically takes 10 days to several weeks per unit, meaning the final habitable homes would be ready significantly later than the printed walls.

Key Factors Influencing Time:

Printer Model: The COBOD BOD2 is the world’s best-selling construction 3D printer and set the current speed records.

Scale: Large-scale projects (52+ houses) show higher efficiency than single-home builds due to reduced setup time between units.

Location: Projects in Kenya ( 14Trees ) achieved faster speeds than some US projects, potentially due to less regulatory friction during the initial phases or different labor/material logistics.

Complexity: Simple, identical 2-bedroom designs are faster to print than complex, customized structures.

“The cost of a 2-bedroom 3D printed house varies significantly depending on whether you are looking at the raw printing cost or the fully finished home.

Raw Printing Costs For the structural walls and floor only, a 2-bedroom house typically costs between $20,000 and $25,000. Some extreme affordable housing projects, such as those by ICON and New Story, have achieved costs as low as $4,000 to $5,000 for small 2-bedroom units (approx. 500 sq. ft.).

Fully Finished Costs Once including plumbing, electrical, roofing, windows, and interior finishing, the total cost generally ranges from $140,000 to $160,000 for a standard 2-bedroom home. In the luxury market, high-end 3D printed smart homes can cost upwards of $210,000.

Call it $100,000 for a single 2 bed house, 1 million bucks for a thousand identical 2-bed houses and a a billion for a million of such low-cost houses!

There are over 100,000 illegal immigrants being housed in Houses of Multiple Occupancy / Hotels costing £140 a night over half a billion a year PLUS all the associated admin costs societal impacts that easily double this cost to well over a billion pounds a year.

The point is, the cost of 3D printin a million 2 bed houses is far cheaper than housing them in HMO’s/hotels oe army camps.

It would require a lot of brainpower to ‘optimize the design of the modular 2-bed house and make it as ‘green’ as possible (slap on some solar panels?).

The land on which to construct these new ‘estates’ could easily be had by getting rid of the solar panel plantations and forests of land based wind farms that ‘mad Ed’ is busily sequestering! (rather than simply planting trees!

(100) Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem?

it would not be a huge leap to extend this logic into large scale projects like building prisons or military accommodation etc.

Housing estates could earmark a few of the houses for asylum courts/healthcare etc. Once the asylum seekers/illegal immigrants/refugees disappear these 3d houg etstaes could easily be turned into holiday camps!

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