DeepSeek

What does rise of AI firm DeepSeek mean for US-China tech war, and the race for talent? | South China Morning Post

“This week, DeepSeek, a research lab based in Hangzhou, topped the free download charts in app stores in both China and the US, even surpassing ChatGPT in the US rankings.

“DeepSeek has integrated its reasoning model into the web and app versions of its chatbots for unlimited use at no cost.”

“Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DeepSeek’s chatbot app has dethroned OpenAI’s ChatGPT to claim the top spot on the US iOS App Store, a development that could potentially change the AI landscape due to its open-sourced approach.”

Worth keeping an eye on!

Onwards!