The opening few minutes of The Climate Realism Show yesterday, I was struck by the news that a large proportion of under 25’s have bee so mentally abused by those telling them they are useless eaters, the world is doomed and they should not have children, I thought I would give the antidote to this mental abuse of kids and young adults a push.

Watch the few first few minutes of the weekly show here:

Hurricane Season 2024: Were the predictions wrong again? - The Climate Realism Show #124 (youtube.com)

Here is a link to the man site that has a bunch of videos that present the facts that members of the climate change cult suppress and, instead, peddle lies, obfuscation and behavioural modification techniques to brainwash ad terrify the young.

New Heartland Climate Video Series a HUGE Hit - The Heartland Institute

Short videos (2-3 minutes) presenting facts not politically motivated indoctrination being taught in schools and colleges and pushed by left-wing lunatic politicians and chicken-little “influencers”.

Here’s some narrative preceding a whole bunch of two-three minute videos that debunk the malicious propaganda that ca only be described as mental abuse.

“The Heartland Institute has debuted a new video series starring Linnea Lueken, research fellow for energy and environment policy and co-star of The Climate Realism Show. These short videos, designed to debunk common myths about divisive climate topics, will cover chapters in Heartland’s book and website, Climate at a Glance.

Subscribe to Heartland’s YouTube channel and hit the bell to get notifications of every new release in this 30-plus video series. The first two videos, released this week, are below.”

Here’s a few links to give you a taste:

Rethinking the Climate Change Consensus (youtube.com)

New Heartland Climate Video Series a HUGE Hit - The Heartland Institute

New Heartland Climate Video Series a HUGE Hit - The Heartland Institute

New Heartland Climate Video Series a HUGE Hit - The Heartland Institute

New Heartland Climate Video Series a HUGE Hit - The Heartland Institute

There are many more, polar bears, mosquitoes, sea levels, tornadoes and so on.

Here is what we are up against – positive reinforcement of the mental abuse inflicted by a climate cult by climate change counsellors.

Here’s an example:

Climate-Aware Online Therapist Directory | Mental Health Therapist Directory (climatepsychology.us)

“Who we are: Climate-aware therapists are professionally-trained psychotherapists who recognize that the climate crisis is both a global threat to all life on Earth and a deeply personal threat to the mental and physical well-being—the sense of safety, meaning, and purpose—of each individual, family, and community on the planet.””

“We are recruiting a widespread network of climate-aware therapists across the continent. In the near future, we envision growing (and training) an expansive network of mental health professionals ready to support clients across North America with the mental health impacts of climate change.



If you are a licensed clinician in the US, UK, or Canada, as well as a member of CPA-NA or the Climate Psychiatry Alliance, we welcome you to register your practice.”

There’s more, for those in need of urgent brainwashing.

Crisis Support (climatepsychology.us)

“ If you are seeking urgent support, or experiencing thoughts of suicide, you are not alone:

· United States residents: Call the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources to find further resources. · Canadian residents: Call the Canada Suicide Prevention Service at 1-833-456-4566 in English, 1-866-277-3553 for Quebec residents/pour les résidents du Québec.”

© 2019-2024, Climate Psychology Alliance North America, a 501(c)(3), all rights reserved.

If you can stand it, here’s a few more links to these whack jobs mentally abusing kids.

Climate Aware Practitioners - Psychology For A Safe Climate

https://www.psychologyforasafeclimate.org/climate-aware-practitioners/

I wonder if we could “O’Keefe” these climate activists masquerading as counsellors to the young, with someone explaining the confusion they feel with the facts not reconciling with the bullshit!

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.GXm/peterhalligan