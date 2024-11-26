A lengthy article here:

Hohmann: It's getting serious now: Putin responds with hypersonic missile launch and warns there will be more coming | The Gateway Pundit | by Guest Contributor

It looks like the clapper is about to hit the bell for the first “toll” of the nuclear Armageddon bell.

Note this comment (h/t Kyle)

“Locals around the Yuzhmash plant say the entire sprawling factory 3 stories deep was reduced to dust. Residents for miles around said buildings cracked and utilities lines were sheared, as if a massive earthquake had happened. The Oreshnik is a new and "un-anticipated" kind of missile. It appears to be much more than conventional explosives.

I've read about Rods of God. They were described as a 10 ton rod of Tungsten travelling at Mach 10.

A quick calculation on kinetic energy shows each Kg at Mach 1 would be 52 KJ. Mach 10 would be 100 times (velocity squared) larger. The Oreshnik warhead is 1600 Kg. This gives 8.3 GJ of kinetic energy.

For comparison, 800 Kg of high explosive (some fraction of the warhead mass) releases about 4 GJ.

So the kinetic energy plus the explosive energy would be like using a warhead 3 times larger.

A hypersonic missile is enveloped by a cloud of hot plasma which scatters radar. It is totally impossible for today's air defense systems to even target them.

Zelensky's claims to have shot down Kinzhal missiles are completely bogus. I noticed Breitbart publishing these claims as truth and their audience believing it, so clearly the propaganda is very important to them!”

