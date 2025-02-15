From here:

DHS Lays Off Over 400 Employees - Daily News Cycle

“… the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) experienced the largest reduction, with over 200 employees laid off.”

“Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency followed with over 130 staff reductions, while U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services saw fewer than 50 employees affected. The Science & Technology branch also experienced a minor cut of 10 employees.”

“The anticipated savings from these cuts are projected to reach approximately $50 million, which is a significant relief for the American taxpayer.”

Call it 400 employees costing $50 million a year = an annual average of $125,000 per employee,

Every little helps! Pretty soon, we may see targeted spending on those that actually need it, rather than going into the back pockets of extremists in the LBGTQ++, DEI, BLM, Antifa movements, are denied funds via all sorts of unaccountable NGOs!

Expect more swearing, bitching and screaming from the “woke” as their theft of taxes and source of funds is cut off!

Onwards!!!