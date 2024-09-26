With thanks to Nelson, here are some notes and observations on EDTA:

“Any metal chelation, especially high dose EDTA, removes and strips the body of essential, critical minerals. Robust remineralization and nutrient supplementation is part of the proper protocol and can be measured in lab tests. There are, of course, a number of adverse reactions to misuse of this. The safety profile of EDTA is very good, but common sense and education are necessary. Links to the safety profiles and history are available links in Dr. Mihalcea’s work, but buried and not organized, unfortunately. I can’t find them now, but looked when published.

Perplexity returns this:

Route of Administration

EDTA is poorly absorbed through the skin, with clinical tests reporting no absorption of EDTA salts through dermal application. However, inhalation exposure from aerosolized cosmetic formulations containing EDTA was identified as a potential concern.

Dosage Considerations

The lowest dose reported to cause toxic effects in animals was 750 mg/kg/day. Typical concentrations used in cosmetic formulations are much lower, generally less than 2%.

Specific Formulations

It's important to note that only calcium disodium EDTA (CaNa2EDTA) is considered appropriate for chelation therapy. The disodium EDTA formulation (Na2EDTA) is not appropriate due to its higher risk of causing hypocalcemia.

Overall Safety Assessment

When used appropriately under medical supervision, EDTA chelation is generally considered safe for approved indications like heavy metal toxicity. However, it should be used with caution, especially in children, and only under the guidance of experienced healthcare providers. The safety profile emphasizes the importance of using EDTA chelation only for approved indications and under proper medical supervision to minimize risks and optimize benefits.

Dr. Mihalcea uses 1700 mg of IV transfusion and one day on and one off for remineralization and nutrients replacement. This is below the concerns listed by AI and she has had secure, good results.

This is done 2-3 times for the treatment and low dose maintenance prescriptions are given to the patient when returning home.”

“The scientific literature shows graphene is used in nanotechnology constructs. But, the main unique advantage of EDTA is that it dissolves the polymer based nanotech.These non-natural biology plastics and combinations with other metallic and silica (and other components) for working components are not removed by traditional heavy metal chelation.

Nano and micro plastic ingredients are a relatively new contaminant and the self-assembly nanorobots grow over time. Blood Incubation at room temp over a few days shows this development into constructs shown and mentioned in the developmental scientific literature. Mihalcea lists a plethora of scientific papers supporting this development for medical purposes. Apparently, the Moderna patent mentions EDTA as an antidote to disable the vax. “

Thanks, Nelson – this is helpful!

Onwards!!!

