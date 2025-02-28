I remember measles parties, back in the day. Here’s some notes on the latest “outbreak”.

From Brave AI.

“Measles parties, where unvaccinated individuals are deliberately exposed to the measles virus, have occurred in the United States, particularly in communities with low vaccination rates. These gatherings are often organized to build immunity in children, but they are highly dangerous and not recommended by health experts. For example, during the 2019 measles outbreak in New York City, measles parties contributed to the spread of the virus, leading to over 700 confirmed cases.”

“In West Texas, a recent outbreak has seen 58 confirmed cases as of February 26, 2025, with most cases occurring in unvaccinated individuals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that as of February 27, 2025, there have been 164 measles cases in nine jurisdictions across the United States, including Texas.”

“In 2020, 13 individual cases of measles were confirmed in 8 jurisdictions in the United States.”

“In 2021, there were 49 confirmed measles cases in the United States.31 These cases were reported by 5 jurisdictions. Notably, 47 of these cases (96%) occurred among Afghan evacuees temporarily housed at U.S. military bases during Operation Allies Welcome.”

“In 2022, a total of 121 measles cases were reported in the United States.”

“As of December 31, 2023, a total of 59 measles cases were reported by 20 jurisdictions in the United States. These jurisdictions included California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin”.

“As of December 31, 2024, a total of 285 measles cases were reported in the United States across 33 jurisdictions.5 This number represents a significant increase compared to previous years, with 16 outbreaks reported in 2024, and 69% of cases (198 of 285) being outbreak-associated.”

From here:

Measles Cases Emerge in KY & NJ Amid Texas Outbreak – Give Me Five News

“While the measles situation remains under control, vigilance is necessary to prevent future outbreaks. The role of personal choice in vaccination decisions is a topic of national conversation. Individuals are encouraged to consider both personal and public health implications when making health choices.”

“Reports of measles cases have emerged in both Kentucky and New Jersey, coinciding with a recent outbreak in west Texas. In Kentucky, an adult recently returned from abroad tested positive for measles, as reported by the Guardian on Thursday. “The person had been at a Planet Fitness gym while infectious, potentially exposing others,” the article noted.”

“New Jersey health officials have confirmed three measles cases linked to a single, laboratory-confirmed case from a Bergen County resident who traveled internationally. The initial case led to two more infections among individuals who had close contact with the traveler. Health officials reported that none of the secondary cases were vaccinated, but all three have been quarantined to prevent further spread.”

Vaccination rates?

Back to Brave AI:

“According to the latest data, 90.8% of children in the U.S. were vaccinated with at least one dose of the MMR vaccine by the age of 24 months, and 91.9% of adolescents aged 13 to 17 years have received two or more doses of the MMR vaccine.”

“These statistics indicate a high vaccination rate but fall short of the 95% inoculation rate generally considered necessary to control or eradicate the disease.”

“The MMR vaccine can cause several side effects, which are generally mild and resolve without specific treatment. Common side effects include a fever, a rash that is similar to a measles rash, feeling unwell, and swelling of the glands around the cheeks, neck, and jaw, as well as aching joints, typically occurring 7 to 11 days after vaccination.

Some people may also experience pain, redness, and swelling at the injection site.46 More serious but rare side effects can include a temporary low platelet count, which can cause a bleeding disorder that usually resolves without treatment and is not life-threatening.

A severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) is extremely rare, occurring in less than one per 1 million doses If you experience symptoms of a severe allergic reaction, such as hives, swelling of the face and throat, difficulty breathing, a fast heartbeat, dizziness, or weakness, seek immediate medical attention.”

“There is no evidence that the MMR vaccine infects people with measles, mumps, or rubella.”

Presumably, there is no evidence that MMR does NOT infect people either!!! I see what they did there!

“In developed countries, the mortality rate for measles is significantly lower compared to developing regions. For example, in England and Wales from 2007 to 2017, the death rate was between two and three cases out of 10,000.

In the United States, the mortality rate is approximately one to three deaths per 1,000 cases (0.1–0.2%).

These rates highlight the effectiveness of vaccination programs and the availability of advanced medical care in reducing the severity and fatality of measles in developed countries.”

I wonder how many people getting measles were vaccinated over the last five years.

There has been a “heath advisory” Issued in the UK.

'Highly contagious’ outbreak warning for 57 countries as cases surge | World | News | Express.co.uk

“Travellers have been warned of an increase in “highly contagious” cases of measles in 57 countries — including the UK.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warned the infection was an “ongoing risk around the world” and urged people to ensure they are fully vaccinated.

It comes as the US has recorded the first deaths from measles in almost a decade.

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr said on Wednesday two people had died during an outbreak in Texas, including an unvaccinated child.”

Back to Brave AI:

“Measles is considered a seasonal disease, with its transmission influenced by various factors including environmental conditions and human behavior. In temperate zones, measles incidence typically peaks during late winter and early spring, while in tropical zones, most cases occur during the dry season.”

