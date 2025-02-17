From here:

“Critics point to the association between Judge McConnell and Crossroads Rhode Island, asserting that McConnell has been deeply involved with the organization. Reports claim that he has served on its Board of Directors since 2006 and even held the position of Chair for a decade.

Notably, even after ascending to his position as Chief Judge in 2013, McConnell continued to be listed as a Director in the organization’s financial documentation, as seen in its IRS Form 990 filings. America First Legal (AFL) has called for Judge McConnell’s immediate recusal, arguing that his impartiality is compromised due to these ties.”

“It appears there is a situation involving Judge John J. McConnell Jr., who recently made headlines by halting President Trump’s temporary spending freeze. This move has raised eyebrows, as accusations are now surfacing about the judge’s own financial interests and potential conflicts of interest.

It is alleged that Judge McConnell has been involved with a nonprofit organization, Crossroads Rhode Island, which has received a significant amount of government funding over the years, totaling over $128 million. Skepticism has grown as people question whether the judge was motivated by personal gain rather than objective judgment.

https://www.crossroadsri.org/

The charity’s goal is to provide shelter for the homeless - maybe any illegal immigrants bussed in from Texas?

https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/50259094

There are these paid officers - the Judge is not listed:

Ten paid board members, with just two men and the top four ladies split a million bucks between them!

Presumably, the assets are all houses (for illegals?) plus a bit of office equipmnt and some vehicles )Tesla EV’s?) for the ladies to run around in.

There is an audit report (the charity gets more than $750,000 in federal grant money

https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/display_audit/2023-12-GSAFAC-0000041342

The scuttlebutt is taken from this long Twitter/X thread starting here:

America First Legal on X: "/1🚨BREAKING — FEDERAL JUDGE McCONNELL MUST RECUSE HIMSELF IMMEDIATELY. AFL has uncovered a major potential conflict of interest for Judge John McConnell, Chief Judge of the federal district court of Rhode Island, who halted President Trump’s temporary spending freeze. READ ⬇️ https://t.co/mDEBDxd5hX" / X

