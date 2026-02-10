From here:

Miliband approves solar farms big enough to cover most of Manchester

Miliband is a loose cannon who will not be prosecuted for the TREASON he is committing because his ‘colleagues believe in making the taxpayers ad bill payers shoulder the burden of his insane and unchallenged ‘follies’.

“Garden follies are decorative, non-essential structures built primarily for aesthetic appeal rather than practical function. Originating in 18th-century English and French landscape gardening, they often mimic ruins, temples, pagodas, or exotic architectural styles—such as Chinese, Egyptian, or Gothic—to evoke romance, mystery, and a sense of history. “

“ Purpose & Symbolism : Follies were used to express wealth, cultural interests, or political messages . For example, a Chinese pagoda at Kew Gardens symbolized global exploration, while a ruined abbey might reflect on the impermanence of power.

Design Features : They often appear to serve a purpose (like a tower or temple) but are typically sham structures. Sham ruins , built to look ancient, are a hallmark of the genre.

Historical Context : Follies flourished during the Age of Enlightenment and were sometimes constructed as famine relief projects during the Irish Potato Famine, providing jobs without offering direct aid.

Modern Relevance : Contemporary designers continue the tradition using sustainable materials—like reclaimed wood and weathered roots—blending old-world charm with modern eco-consciousness.

Famous Examples: The Great Pagoda at Kew Gardens, McCaig’s Tower in Scotland, the Temple of Apollo at Stourhead, and the Bannermans’ green oak temples at Highgrove.

Ed Miliband has approved plans for new solar farms that could cover an area of farmland nearly as large as Manchester.

“The Energy Secretary on Tuesday handed subsidies to 134 new solar farms across England and 23 in Wales and Scotland. He also approved 28 large wind farms, mostly on Scottish and Welsh hillsides.”

He has an unlimited budget with no oversight or checks and balances.

What right or authority does he have to sentence consumers (30 million households) to higher utility bills, destroy prime agricultural land and blight the prior glorious views enjoyed by everyone??

I will ll you – he has legal right to do this. Nobody voted for it and he has gone rogue.

It is akin to the education minister mandating the teachings of Charman Mao and Karl Marx in every classroom and on free I-phone17’s phone and the latest laptop computers to be studied for four hours a day, seven days a week from the ages of 5 -50. Utter lunacy.

“Operators of the projects will get a guaranteed minimum price for the power they produce for two decades after they switch on, thanks to consumer-funded subsidies.

“Based on past developments, the solar projects would cover more than 40 sq miles of mainly farmland – close to the size of Manchester, which is about 45 sq miles.

“Helen Crawford, of the Highland Community Council Convention on Major Energy Infrastructure, said Scotland’s landscapes and communities were being destroyed by wind farm developments because of a lack of planning.

“Mr Miliband hailed the announcement as securing the UK’s energy future. He said: “By backing solar and onshore wind at scale, we’re driving bills down for good and protecting families, businesses, and our country from the fossil fuel roller-coaster controlled by petrostates and dictators.”

Asa reminder the average bill for dual fuel gas and electricity to UK households has increased from £600 a year in 2006 to almost £2,000 a year today ad are the most expensive in the western world.

All promises to reduce bills by £300 a year have been lost in the mists of time. All current government measures to reduce bills by £250 a year, merely give back some of the taxes imposed by the government. Here, I will give you back £250 of the £1,000 I stole from you!

“Claire Coutinho, the shadow energy secretary, said the subsidies would pile more costs on to consumers. She said: “The true cost of this power, once you add in network charges and back-up, is far higher, so all this will do is make our electricity even more expensive.

“Under the Government’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, new onshore wind farms will get a minimum price of £75.50 per megawatt hour (MWh) in today’s prices while new solar farm operators will get £68.17.

Guaranteed price for TWENTY YEARS!!!

“That is higher than the £60 per MWh that markets are pricing for electricity to be delivered in summer 2028 – roughly the time it will take for the latest projects to be delivered.

“The Office for Budget Responsibility last year warned that CfD levies on consumer and business bills were set to rise from £2.3bn in 2024-25 to around £5bn by 2030-31.”

FROM Brave AI:

“Ed Miliband, the UK’s Energy Secretary, has approved a major expansion of offshore wind farms through a record £1.8bn annual subsidy package, which will be funded by energy bill levies over 20 years.”

“ The plan, part of Allocation Round Seven, awards contracts for six new offshore wind projects, including three of the world’s largest—Dogger Bank, Berwick Bank, and Norfolk Vanguard—alongside two floating wind farms off Pembrokeshire and Scotland’s north coast. These projects are expected to generate 8.4 gigawatts of power, enough to supply around 12 million homes, and are central to Labour’s goal of achieving nearly 100% clean electricity by 2030.

Wind turbines provide electricity for around 30 per cent of the time and need renewable back-up for 70 per cent of he time. So that 8.4 GW is only 2.5 GW. With 4.9 GW supplied by natural gas or purchased from overseas.

“The subsidies, guaranteed via Contracts for Difference (CfD), will average £91 per megawatt hour, rising to a potential peak of £1.8bn annually by 2032–33 as construction progresses. The government argues this will lower wholesale electricity prices over time, mitigating the long-term impact on bills. However, critics, including the Conservative Shadow Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho and Reform UK, have condemned the move as economically reckless, warning it will lock households into decades of higher energy costs and damage the UK’s industrial competitiveness.

“ Ørsted, a major developer, has already revived plans for the Hornsea 4 wind farm after Miliband increased CfD rates to £95/MWh and extended contract durations to 20 years.”

“Despite Labour’s claims of energy sovereignty and cost savings compared to gas plants, the policy faces scrutiny amid rising public concern over energy affordability and the UK’s already high electricity prices.

What right does Miliband have to jeopardise food production ad cover the UK countryside with forests of wind turbines and plantations of solar panels. – the costs of which exclude the return of he land back to its original – unadulterated – state.

The build-out of wind and solar panel farms is a crime against the UK that nobody has the will, the ability or the gumption to challenge in its entirety for pounds shillings and pence budget or environmental impact.

Onwards!!!

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan