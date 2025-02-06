From here:

Before it was shuttered, USAID routed funds to Soros-aligned causes, terrorists and drag queens | Just The News

“Before the Trump administration closed USAID’s doors, the agency regularly routed funding to causes aligned with George Soros’ nonprofit empire, terrorists and drag queens.”

“The development agency for years also funneled money to several nonprofit groups that also received substantial backing from components of George Soros’ empire. Some previously came under scrutiny during the Obama administration for “democracy promotion” and judicial reform efforts in European countries that critics claimed promoted leftist politics. “

Lots of examples of USAID funding to countries all over the world - many with Saros links.

“House Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Brian Mast, R-Fla., also flagged other examples of USAID funding, including $15 million for condoms sent to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and over $3 million for “being LGBTQ in the Caribbean.” w

Soros is a pig, and USAID is just one of the troughs he and his sycophants feed from.

