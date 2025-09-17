The labour government has long held plans to build 300,000 homes for each year of this parliament. 1 year of the labour government has already passed so we are left with the plan to build 1 million new homes in the next 4 years. Yesterdays article pointed to the need to build 1,000 apartment blocks of 40 stories and 25 apartments per story, that will be 1 million apartment units with 2/3 people per unit which means accommodation for 2/3 million people, this will include legal and illegal migrants as well as cater for the existing shortage.

Sidenote: ECHR has one major floor which needs to be corrected, illegal or legal immigrant can not be given accommodation of a higher standard as a priority over the people queuing for social housing.

1,000 apartment blocks of 1,000 units each going up 40 stories is far easy to build and plan for than 4 cities of 300,000 1 units each, the only way is up. This brings us to another problem, the labour government has imposed a wealth tax of 26% of the value of the estates of people worth more than a million pounds. The way to get around this is, the 10 million people that will die off in the next 20 years to take out life time mortgages which will reduce the value of the estate plus avoiding the inheritance tax. They can then take the amount they borrow from the lifetime mortgage and give it to the people they wish as a form of inheritance. You must take independent financial advice to peruse this option. It may be possible to purchase some of those apartment units that the labour government is about to build as a legacy for descendants. They are likely to costs approx. $250,000 each.

The business model for building those 40 story apartment blocks can be extended to build in prisons to correct the over crowding in the UK and to build shelter for illegal migrants plus any repeat of the covid outbreaks etc.

Building 300,000 homes at an average cost of $300,000 - $500,000 can be compared directly of building apartment blocks with each apartment costing $200,000 - $300,000.

Of course the other major potential economy remains the removal of Net 0 in its entirely. AS this is costing 20-50 billion pounds per year in direct government subsidies and 20-30 billion pounds per year in higher energy bills. Over the next 10 years continuing Net 0 will cost the UK economy half a trillion pounds in growth and inflation.

Onwards!!

Please subscribe ten dollars a month or annually for 100 bucks. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan