From here:

AI data centre giant plunges 38pc in stock market debut

“A data centre provider has plunged more than 30pc on its stock market debut, fuelling fears of an AI slowdown.

South Korea’s Elice Group, which provides data centre capacity to thousands of tech customers, suffered the shares flop when it started trading on the country’s tech-focused Kosdaq index on Tuesday.

Shares fell by as much as 38pc before closing down at 63,600 won (£35.90), having been floated at 90,500 won.

Woops! More signs of an implosion for AI companies or a blip?

“South Korea’s Kospi has fallen by about a third from the record high it reached in June.

Elice, which raised 201.1 billion won in its float, plans to spend the vast majority of the new funds to launch portable modular data centres and other AI-related infrastructure.

Technology giants have raised hundreds of billions of dollars in debt to fund construction of data centres and acquire vital semiconductors.

SpaceX, Google and Amazon have all raised tens of billions in recent months to fuel spending on building infrastructure, as they try to keep pace with AI use.

“AI stocks declined sharply last week after Hock Tan, the chief executive of chipmaker Broadcom, one of the US’s biggest technology companies, said the market had become “a casino”.

Mr Tan told a conference in Singapore: “A lot of investors have no clue what they are investing in.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also issued a warning that an AI stock market crash could trigger a financial crisis that would threaten the global economy.

Athanasios Vamvakidis, a deputy director of the IMF, said last week: “The exposure of the rest of the world to US assets, particularly AI, is the highest it has ever been. So this is supporting the global economy through wealth effects today. But if you get a market correction, it can have broader implications.”

Looks like s dot com bubble, walks like a dot com bubble and… growing signs that might herald a stock market crash?

Here’s Brave AI’s take:

“Major financial institutions and analysts warn that an AI stock correction poses a significant risk to global market stability, though a total market crash is not a consensus view. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has identified the bursting of the AI investment bubble as a top risk to world financial stability, citing sky-high valuations, increasing debt, and concentrated exposures in sectors like semiconductors and tech giants.

Key indicators fueling these concerns include:

Valuation and Profitability Gaps : AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are valued at multiples far exceeding current earnings, with fears that infrastructure costs (energy, hardware) will outpace revenue growth.

Debt and Leverage : Tech firms and investors are increasingly using borrowed money to fund AI build-outs; a sharp rise in interest rates or a drop in asset prices could trigger forced selling and cascading losses.

Recent Volatility: The Nasdaq 100 and Asian markets (particularly South Korea’s KOSPI) have experienced sharp sell-offs, with stocks like CoreWeave and chipmakers Samsung and SK Hynix seeing significant drops.

However, opposing views suggest the boom may not be ending immediately.

Some analysts describe recent dips as valuations resets rather than the start of a crash, noting that major tech firms still generate strong cash flows.

Fitch Ratings projects that a 35% drop in AI stocks over six months would likely trigger a US recession and global economic stagnation, but others argue that strong enterprise demand could sustain the sector longer than bearish predictions suggest.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan