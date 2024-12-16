From here:

Timeline: South Korea's political storm since President Yoon's martial law decree | AP News

“SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s parliament on Saturday voted to impeach embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law decree this month, a shocking stunt that paralyzed the country’s politics, halted foreign policy and spooked financial markets.”

Compared to this illegal order that remains unpunished to this day:

The BBC reports this:

Canada's use of emergency powers justified - report - BBC News

And then reported this:

Canada's use of emergency powers 'unjustified' - judge - BBC News

Trudeau broke the law and has not been prosecuted or evicted from office.

Two countries – one with a Parliament that knows how to govern to protect its citizens, another that allows the actions of a fascist dictator to stand unpunished.

Onwards!!!

