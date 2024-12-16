South Korean parliament does what the Canadian parliament failed to do – impeaches its leader for abuse of power!
From here:
Timeline: South Korea's political storm since President Yoon's martial law decree | AP News
“SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s parliament on Saturday voted to impeach embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law decree this month, a shocking stunt that paralyzed the country’s politics, halted foreign policy and spooked financial markets.”
Compared to this illegal order that remains unpunished to this day:
The BBC reports this:
Canada's use of emergency powers justified - report - BBC News
And then reported this:
Canada's use of emergency powers 'unjustified' - judge - BBC News
Trudeau broke the law and has not been prosecuted or evicted from office.
Two countries – one with a Parliament that knows how to govern to protect its citizens, another that allows the actions of a fascist dictator to stand unpunished.
Onwards!!!
