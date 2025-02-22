From here:

NASA's Unexpected Workforce Changes: Federal Budget and Politics at Play

“Key Takeaways

The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency has cut NASA’s workforce by 10%, impacting roughly 1,800 employees.

This reduction is part of a larger federal initiative aimed at downsizing to improve efficiency and cut spending.

The layoffs may delay critical missions, such as the Artemis moon landing mission set for 2027.

The cutbacks have drawn criticism from labur unions and advocacy groups who deem them politically motivated.

There is concern about potential “brain drain” and destabilization of local economies around NASA centers.

The article is pro-NASA, which is understandable given NASA’s heroic performance over decades.

There is no “spin” around conflict of interest between Elon Musk’s Space-X, which is interesting.

Here’s some background context, per Brave AI:

“PayScale reports that the average salary for NASA employees is $103,050 per year.”

“NASA offers a comprehensive benefits package to its employees, which includes health, dental, vision, and life insurance programs, as well as flexible spending accounts.”

“NASA has a diverse workforce of just under 18,000 civil servants. This figure includes both direct employees and those working with NASA through various partnerships and contracts.”

“For the fiscal year 2025, the White House proposed a budget of $25.4 billion, a modest increase from the previous year.”

Cutting 1,000 jobs out of 18,000 is a reduction of 5.5% not 10%. Savings will be $100,000 salary plus around $30,000 (?) in benefits (no mention of the value of a pension), so around £130 million out of a budget of $25.4 billion - just 0.5%.

