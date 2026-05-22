Following on from here:

(100) Hey! You widda face! Wanna watch the launch of a sub-orbital test flight from SpaceX’s Starbase site in South Texas.?

We have this:

SpaceX abandons test launch of Starship rocket

“Thursday’s launch was supposed to be the 12th test mission for Starship, a 400ft-tall rocket that Nasa plans to use for its Artemis Moon missions in 2028, which are intended to return humans to the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years.

It would have been the debut of a redesigned version of Starship, known as V3, launching from an entirely new pad. The rocket itself features redesigned heat shields and more powerful, lighter Raptor engines.”

“Like past test flights, Starship is made up of two stages – a 237ft Super Heavy booster and a 171ft second stage intended to carry humans into space.

On this mission, the Super Heavy booster is planned to splash down in the Gulf of America. In future missions, it will perform a mid-air flip before landing at a catching tower, which features a massive pair of “chopsticks”.

The Starship spacecraft will travel into space. On this flight, it will release several dummy satellites. For this particular test, SpaceX has also deliberately removed a heat shield panel to test the durability of its design on re-entry.”

Let’s hope all goes well.

You can watch it live here at Space.com courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company’s website; coverage will start about 45 minutes before liftoff.

Onwards!

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