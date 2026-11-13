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Watch live at 5 pm ET today: SpaceX launching Starship Flight 15 test

Space.com: NASA, Space Exploration and Astronomy News

“SpaceX will attempt the 1st-ever double-catch of a Starship booster and Ship upper stage on the Starship Flight 15 test flight today. Liftoff is set for 5:45 p.m. EST (2245 GMT) from Starbase, Texas. Our livestream will begin at 5 pm EST. See our live Starship Flight 15 launch updates here.

Watch live! SpaceX launches Starship Flight 15 with potential double catch attempts - YouTube

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Double-catch drama: Why Starship’s Flight 15 is so important to SpaceXSpaceX plans to launch its Starship megarocket on an unprecedented double-catch mission today (Nov. 13), and you can watch the action live.

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