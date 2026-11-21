From here:

Spain requires data centres to draw 80% of their electricity from renewables

“The Spanish government has approved new rules for data centres that set renewable energy consumption requirements, water and energy efficiency standards and digital sovereignty obligations, with the aim of aligning the growth of these infrastructures with the capacity of the electricity system and the country’s environmental commitments.”

Wow! I wonder how this will work in winter where there are more clouds. ‘The rain in Spain falls mainly on the plain!

Spain is in the midst of a general election (next week). From Brave AI:

“Spain is currently in the final days of its snap general election campaign, with voting scheduled for Sunday, November 29, 2026.

The race is dominated by a tight contest between the center-right People’s Party (PP) led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo and the incumbent Socialist party (PSOE) led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, with the far-right Vox party polling third.

Polling Trends: Recent surveys show the PP leading with approximately 31-32% of the vote, closely followed by the PSOE at 27-28%, and Vox at 17-19%.

Back to the MSN article:

“The rules introduce provisional limits on water and electricity use in data centres: they will have to use water more efficiently and cut the energy needed for their operation, while European criteria are finalised.

The text also incorporates into national law other transparency and water and energy efficiency requirements laid down by European regulation, adapting them to Spain’s specific circumstances.”

Lots of hoops to jump through!

“Failure to comply with certain obligations may lead to financial compensation and sanctions, including suspension of grid access and connection rights for up to three years.

Projects that are already being processed will generally have six months to adapt to the new conditions.”

Comply or get fined!

From Brave AI:

“Spain’s data center market is currently defined by a rapid expansion from a Madrid-centric model to a multi-regional hub, with 21 tracked facilities (6 operational, 3 under construction, 12 planned) and significant upcoming capacity.

The sector is undergoing regulatory tightening, with new government standards in November 2026 mandating 80% renewable electricity and stricter water and cybersecurity rules to mitigate grid impact.

Madrid remains the primary hub for existing capacity, hosting major operators such as Equinix (MD1, MD2, MD6), Digital Realty (MAD1–MAD4), Data4 (Alcobendas), and Iron Mountain (MAD-1).

Barcelona is emerging as a strategic point for AI and quantum computing, anchored by Digital Realty’s newly opened BCN1 facility and EdgeConneX.

Additionally, Amazon Web Services has operated the Europe (Spain) Region in Madrid since late 2022, with significant recent investment increases.

Major Planned Developments

Aragón is positioning itself as the future epicenter of Spanish data center capacity, targeting over 2,790 MW IT in development.

Key projects in this region include Microsoft’s three campuses (La Muela, Villamayor de Gállego, Zaragoza), QTS’s Project Rhodes in Calatorao, and large-scale investments from Vantage, AWS, and Krolmap.

In the Madrid area, massive expansions are planned, including Data4’s 50 MW San Agustín del Guadalix site, Prime Data Centers’ 40 MW Alcobendas project, and Iron Mountain’s campus expansion to 79 MW.

Emerging and Specialized Sites — Development is diversifying into secondary locations and specialized infrastructure. Apto is advancing a major campus in Fuenlabrada with up to 240 MW potential.

Meta has confirmed land milestones for a campus in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo).

Furthermore, developers like MERLIN–Edged and O-Green are planning large-scale campuses in Getafe and Zaragoza respectively, with some projects, such as Krolmap’s Belchite site, exploring off-grid renewable power models to address energy constraints.”

Amazon, Meta and Microsoft all building data centres!

Back to the MSN article:

“The decision comes at a time of strong growth in demand for digital infrastructure in Spain.

Third Vice-President and Minister for Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesen, said that data centres currently have 15 gigawatts (GW) of granted access capacity to the electricity grid, while a further 20 GW remain on the waiting list.

“The minister warned that, without control measures, the expansion of these facilities could generate an additional cost of up to 5,000 million euros per year in the electricity system, according to government estimates: 4,000 million from the impact on wholesale prices and another 1,000 million from capacity mechanisms.

At the same time, the government has approved new electricity grid planning up to 2030, providing for investments of 17.142 million euros to expand and reinforce infrastructure and meet rising demand.

The plan includes capacity for new forms of consumption, including data centres, although it is not specifically dedicated to these facilities.

I guess it all makes sense and that central planning provides the relevant ‘green solution!

What is the stance of the rival political parties to the current socialist approach?

“The PP is described as having a skeptical stance on climate policy, seeking to curb the rapid deployment of renewables rather than halt it entirely.

Their strategy relies on two main pillars: solving energy system profitability through market mechanisms and private investment, and shifting the leading role in the clean energy transition from renewables to nuclear power.

The PP proposes eliminating the current nuclear shutdown schedule to extend the life of existing plants, arguing that this provides necessary stability.

While they promise not to reinstate punitive “sun taxes” across the board, regional PP-led governments have implemented measures to slow down large-scale solar and wind installations, often citing grid saturation and local opposition.

Vox takes a more openly hostile and ideological approach, frequently characterizing the renewable energy push as “climate fanaticism” or an imposed ideological agenda.

Their platform includes repealing the 2021 Climate Change Law and the European Green Deal, and they advocate for the exploration and exploitation of fossil fuels (gas and oil) alongside nuclear energy.

Vox proposes a complete halt to new renewable installations in certain contexts, particularly on agricultural land, and promotes “energy sovereignty” through domestic resources, including uranium.

They also call for drastic reductions in electricity taxes and deregulation, arguing that current renewable policies create a “speculative bubble” and harm rural communities.

Hmm smacks of common sense and cheaper prices for electricity and hang the ‘Green scam!

How can a ‘lame duck government, likely to be voted out in a week, make multi-billion euro plans that last until 2030?

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