From Brave AI:

“Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has officially called a snap general election for 29 November 2026.

This decision follows a parliamentary defeat where right-wing opposition parties blocked two emergency housing decrees proposed by his minority government. The legislative failure came amid widespread nationwide protests over the housing crisis, particularly after the eviction of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid.

Date : The vote will be held on Sunday, 29 November 2026 , moving the election forward from its originally scheduled 2027 date.

Trigger : The announcement was made after Sánchez’s coalition failed to secure a majority to pass housing relief measures, highlighting the government’s fragile parliamentary position.

Context: Sánchez framed the election as a choice between continuing progressive social justice or allowing a “far-right wave” to regress, while opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo welcomed the vote as an opportunity for change.

Spain faces common problems as other EU countries-uncontrolled borders, high energy prices, an aging population and a housing shortage.

All solvable but require a higher demand for quality and strength that do not exist in the socialist government.

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