In the first electoral test since the Socialist party mandated citizenship for upwards of 500,000 undocumented economic migrants:.

Spain to grant legal status to 500,000 undocumented migrants

“Spain is moving against the European tide with a plan to offer a chance at residency status to hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants. The move has exposed a deep political divide for the minority government.”

From here:

Spain’s far-right Vox doubles its seats in Aragon regional vote

“MADRID, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s far-right Vox party doubled its seats in Sunday’s regional election in Aragon region, as a gamble by the governing conservative People’s Party to call a snap election backfired.

Vox remained the third biggest party in the region, but increased its number of seats to 14 from seven with 18% of the vote, in line with a rise in support seen across Spain ahead of general elections that must be held by August 2027.

The Socialist party of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez lost five seats, matching its worst result ever in the region.

From Brave Ai:

“Vox is a far-right, populist radical right party in Spain whose main electoral platform centers on nationalism, traditional conservatism, anti-immigration policies, and opposition to progressive social reforms.

“ Traditional social values : The party promotes conservative views on gender, family, and religion, opposing abortion, same-sex marriage, and gender equality initiatives. It has claimed that gender violence does not exist, a stance widely criticized as dismissive of victims.

Anti-immigration and law-and-order policies : Vox advocates for strict immigration controls, including the closure of shelters for unaccompanied migrant minors, and promotes harsher penalties for crime.

Euroscepticism and skepticism toward the EU : The party is critical of European integration, opposes EU migration policies, and has expressed support for Brexit-style withdrawal from EU norms.

Economic nationalism: Vox promotes a “Spain First” agenda, including support for agriculture, national industries, and economic policies that prioritize Spanish citizens over foreign workers.

“Vox’s platform has resonated with voters who feel alienated by political elites, particularly those concerned about national identity, economic insecurity, and cultural change.

While the party has not yet formed a national government, it has gained influence as a “kingmaker” in regional coalitions and is poised to play a major role in future governments if the center-right Popular Party (PP) seeks its support.”

From he MSN article:

“The Socialists had the support of around 27% of the national electorate, in a poll by 40dB in mid-January, behind the PP which had 31%. Vox had 18%.

Onwards!!!

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan