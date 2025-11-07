MOSLEM WOMEN’S LIVES MATTER!!!!!!

Christian women have fought for equality with men for well over a century - they have been, mostly successful.

The same success has not been achieved by Moslem women whose rights and civil liberties are (brutally?) suppressed by Moslem men,

I will not compare the rights enjoyed by Christian v Moslem women.

SUFFICe TO say that there are many “acceptable” practices overseen by he UK’S 82 Sharia “ councils” that breach UK law.

HERE’S A FEW.

1. Female genital mutilation

2. First cousin marriage

3. Arranged marriages

4. Child marriage

5. Marital rape

6. “disciplining” of the wife.